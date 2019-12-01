SEA GAMES 2019
EJ Sibug (L) scored three goals in Team Philippines' 15-1 rout of Malaysia in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener at the SM Skating Mall of Asia on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Philippines demolishes Malaysia in SEA Games ice hockey opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 10:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men's ice hockey team had a rousing start to their title defense after destroying Malaysia, 15-1, in their 30th Southeast Asian Games opener at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Sunday.

Eight different players scored for the Philippine side in the wire-to-wire victory.

Steven Fulgister and EJ Sibug each had a hat-trick for the Pinoy skaters with BJ Imperial, Carl Montano and LR Lancero also scoring two goals each.

Fulgister also tallied three assists in the lopsided match.

Jann Ng So Tiong, Richmond Yu and Carlo Tenedero also scored one goal each.

It was a strong start for the Pinoys, with four goals already in the opening salvo.

The second period turned out to be their most productive with six goals in 20 minutes.

The Malaysians only found the back of the net once in the second period with a Bryan Lim goal at the 15:51 mark.

The Philippine skaters hope bring the momentum of this blowout win when they face Singapore on Tuesday.

