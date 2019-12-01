Gilas caps off perfect day in SEA Games 3x3 hoops

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Piilipinas 3x3 squad dominated Thailand, 21-10, in their final game of day one of the 30th Southeast Asian Games 3x3 tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

The Filipino cagers took a 4-0 slate for the day after besting Vietnam earlier, 21-15.

They also took wins against Indonesia and Myanmar in their first two matches of the tournament.

Chris Newsome, Mo Tautuaa, Jason Perkins and CJ Perez simply flexed their basketball skills against their opponents, with no team to make the Filipino cagers sweat yet.

Their female counterparts also took a 3-0 slate in their division.

Philippine squads have yet to taste defeat in the 3x3 tournament after the first day of hostilities.