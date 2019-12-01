Gilas 3x3 belles sweep SEA Games Day 1 assignments

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's 3x3 squad took a perfect 3-0 start in their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

After making a statement win over Myanmar in their first game, 21-4 ,the Filipinas had to grind out two close finishes against Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Gilas cagebelles needed to convert in the clutch to eke out 15-13 and 16-13 victories over Malaysia and Indonesia, respectively.

All four Pinay ballers contributed big in the day's wins.

Clare Castro and Jack Danielle Animam provided power in the inside game while sharp shooters Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos did damage beyond the arc.

The hostilities continue for the Gilas 3x3 women on Monday against Vietnam at 9:20 a.m. at the same venue.