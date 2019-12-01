SEA GAMES 2019
Philippine Arnisador Dexter Bolambao in the bantamweight full contact semifinals
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Bolambao rules SEA Games arnis, gives Philippines 10th gold
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines continues to rule the 30th Southeast Asian Games after arnisador Dexler Bolambao gave the country its 10th gold medal on Sunday.

Bolambao bested his Burmese opponent in the men's bantamweight full contact finals to add another gold to the Philippines' medal haul.

Earlier today, Filipino athletes from dancesport, men's and women's triathlon, wushu and sepak takraw also struck gold in front of the home crowd.

The Philippines is currently at the top of the leader board with at least 15 medals.

