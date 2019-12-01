SEA GAMES 2019
Philippines' Jason Perkins goes up for a shot against Myanmar in the 30th Southeast Asian Games 3x3 men's tournament at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Gilas dominates Myanmar for 2nd SEA Games 3x3 win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad continued their dominance in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after pounding Myanmar, 21-10, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Sunday.

With CJ Perez and Jason Perkins once again leading the way, the Gilas cagers took the 2-0 start to their gold medal campaign.

The Burmese cagers were not able to take any momentum away from the Nationals as they failed to make the game close.

Both the men's and women's squad are still spotless after playing two games each.

The women's squad of Jack Danielle Animam, Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino and Clare Castro have one more game today against Indonesia.

Perez, Perkins, Chris Newsome and Mo Tautuaa, for their part, will lock horns with Vietnam and Thailand later to finish day one's hostilities.

