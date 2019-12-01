Gilas belles escape Malaysians for 2-0 start in SEA Games 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women's squad continued their winning ways in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after surviving Malaysia, 15-13, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

With Jack Danielle Animam and Clare Castro towering over the Malaysians inside, the Philippines was able to stymie their opponents’ comeback try.

Hot shooting from Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino had the Nationals in control for most of the game.

But the Malaysians gave the Gilas belles a scare late when they drilled a 2-pointer to put the game within two, 13-15 with five ticks left on the clock.

Fortunately for the Gilas women, time ran out for the Malaysians.

They are now 2-0 so far in the tournament after a 21-4 beatdown of Myanmar earlier today.