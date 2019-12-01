Perkins, Gilas men down Indonesia in SEA Games 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad took a victory in the 30th Southeast Asian Games opener against Indonesia, 21-17, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

The Filipino cagers had a sluggish start against the Indonesians, with their opponents taking a 4-0 start against the home squad.

But Gilas quickly recovered, with Jason Perkins and CJ Perez leading the way.

The Nationals took the lead, 5-4, after a Perez two-pointer and never looked back.

The Indonesians, however, didn't go down without a fight and played catch-up until the end.

But Perkins drew a crucial technical foul on the Indonesian squad late to put Gilas two points away from the win, 19-16.

A second-chance bucket from Perez ended the game with about two minutes left on the clock.

Perkins, Perez, Mo Tautuaa and Chris Newsome hit the courts again at 1 p.m. today against Myanmar.