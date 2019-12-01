SEA GAMES 2019
The Philippines' Jason Perkins goes up for a layup in Team Philippines' 3x3 basketball opener against Indonesia in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Perkins, Gilas men down Indonesia in SEA Games 3x3
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad took a victory in the 30th Southeast Asian Games opener against Indonesia, 21-17, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Sunday.

The Filipino cagers had a sluggish start against the Indonesians, with their opponents taking a 4-0 start against the home squad.

But Gilas quickly recovered, with Jason Perkins and CJ Perez leading the way.

The Nationals took the lead, 5-4, after a Perez two-pointer and never looked back.

The Indonesians, however, didn't go down without a fight and played catch-up until the end.

But Perkins drew a crucial technical foul on the Indonesian squad late to put Gilas two points away from the win, 19-16.

A second-chance bucket from Perez ended the game with about two minutes left on the clock.

Perkins, Perez, Mo Tautuaa and Chris Newsome hit the courts again at 1 p.m. today against Myanmar.

3X3 BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS SEA GAMES
Philstar
