Casimero destroys Tete, wrests WBO bantamweight crown

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Johnriel Casimero crowned himself the new World Boxing Organzation bantamweight champion after knocking out highly regarded Zolani Tete at the Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England on Sunday.

Casimero hit Tete with a huge right hand in the middle of the third round that knocked the defending champion down. He decked the South African shortly after with a flurry then pummeled him once again to force the stoppage.

John Riel Casimero stops Zolani Tete in the 3rd round to capture the WBO Bantamweight title and to become a 3 division world champion. ???????????? #Boxing pic.twitter.com/sAWL3AVIqv — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) November 30, 2019

With the sensational victory, Casimero (now 29-4 with 20 KOs) becomes a three-division world champion, having won titles at light flyweight and flyweight. He joins boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, Nonito Donaire Jr. and Donnie Nietes in the list of Filipino fighters who have secured belts in at least three weight classes.

The 30-year-old pride of Ormoc City, Leyte then called out Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue (19-0, with 16 KOs), the undefeated World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation bantamweight king who just defeated Donaire last month.

Tete, for his part, fell to 28-4, 21 KOs.