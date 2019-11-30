Young Azkals, Malditas rave over home crowd attendance in crucial SEA Games wins

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Under-22 Philippine Azkals and the Philippine Malditas enjoyed a 12th-man advantage in their crucial match ups against Malaysia on Friday.

Held in different venues, the Young Azkals and Malditas took home victories in front of a solid home crowd showing in the thousands.

In Rizal Memorial Stadium, a crowd of 6,500 witnessed the Philippine booters 1-0 stunner against the Malaysians.

Azkals hero Schrock thinks this was the biggest showing in his career.

"It's amazing, probably the best crowd I've seen... we're very grateful for evveryone showing up on a Friday and we're very very happy and I hope they enjoyed it," he said after the game.

Schrock gave the home crowd a show after a stunning goal from the corner to put the U-22 Azkals ahead 1-0 n the 72nd minute.

Malditas striker Sarina Bolden, who was a woman on a mission against Malaysia with a hat-trick in the first half, also mirrored the same sentiments.

Hat-trick hero @_sbolden wants the Philippine football community to keep on coming out to support the @PilipinasWNFT and the beautiful game ?????? | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/WzDcSD6RDF — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) November 29, 2019

"It means a lot to me, the girls, our coaches for you to support women's soccer, Philippine soccer. It just means the world," Bolden said of the 1,600 contingent present at the Binan Football Stadium Friday night.

"Please just keep coming out to more of our games because you guys don't understand how much it means to us, especially me," she added.

The Malditas will be heading into the semifinals of the tournament which will be hed on December 5 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Azkals have one group stage game remaining against Timor-Leste on December 4 where they will attempt to barge into the semifinals too.