Philippine beach volleybelles falter in SEA Games opener

BIÑAN, Laguna – Both the tandems of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons and Dzi Gervacio and Dji Rodriguez suffered setbacks at the hands of Indonesia in the opening day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's beach volleyball tournament on Friday.

Held at the Subic Tennis Courts, the Filipina volleybelles failed to post a winning start.

Rondina and Pons took a heartbreaking three-set loss against Dhita Juliana and Putu Dini Jasita Utami, 18-21, 21-16, 13-15.

The pair was two points from the win after a Rondina attack put the Filipinas up, 13-12. But three straight kills from Dhita gave Indonesia the win.

Meanwhile, Gervacio and Rodriguez lost in straight sets to Allysah Mutakharah and Desi Ratsanari, 14-21, 16-21.

Both squads hope to bounce back when they face Vietnam on Sunday.

"Hindi kami bibitaw, yun pinakaimportante sa lahat eh," Rondina said.

Meanwhile the Philippine men’s beach volleyball squads scored victories against Timor-Leste. – With reports from John Bryan Ulanday