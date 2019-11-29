SEA GAMES 2019
Margielyn Didal, Philippine skaters raring to begin SEA Games bid
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 5:01pm

MANILA, Philippines – Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal and the rest of the skateboarding team can’t wait to strut their wares — in practice and in actual competition —with the completion of the skate park in Tagaytay in time for the 30th Southeast Asian Games firing off Saturday in Bulacan.

“The skatepark is 99.9% done. They’re just putting on the finishing touches and little adjustments,” Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association president Monty Mendigoria told The STAR Friday.

The Tagaytay Oval consists of a street and bowl course for the street and park events of the skateboarding competition, which is making its Games debut as a medal event on December 3-8.

The game of skate for men’s and women’s divisions will be also held there while the downhill race (men’s and women’s) is set in Maragondon for a total of eight skateboarding events. 

Mendigoria said that the federation is eyeing to sweep all eight gold medals with the rest of its 12-strong national team expected to hit town Saturday from overseas training stints.

Didal, also the world no. 13 street skateboarder who became an overnight sensation with her stirring gold medal feat in the Asiad in Jakarta last year, stands at the forefront of the hosts’ charge along with fellow top-notch skaters Christiana Means and Kiko Francisco. World-renowned downhill rider Jamie Delange is also expected to deliver. 

Skaters from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam are also set to arrive today for the international federation’s mandatory training of all athletes on December 1-2.

MARGIELYN DIDAL SEA GAMES SKATEBOARDING
