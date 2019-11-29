SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The 2019 SEA Games opening ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan while the closing program will be at New Clark City.
Philstar.com/Graphics by Jonathan Asuncion
Live updates: SEA Games 2019
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 30th Southeast Asian Games will officially kick off with star-studded opening ceremonies on November 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Headlined by performances from artists like Apl.de.ap., KZ Tandingan and Lani Misalucha, the much-awaited opening will be a musical extravaganza with a Santacruzan-style parade of Athletes and their muses across the 55,000 seater-venue.

In the coming days, big sports like the basketball, 3x3 basketball and volleyball tournaments will fire off across different venues.

Hostilities for football have already begun a week earlier.

Follow live updates of the events here.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA to set draft parameters
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The PBA Board of Governors will be convened for a critical meeting on Monday to decide on how to align the coming draft with SBP’s developmental program for Gilas, looking forward to the 2023 FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fb tw
Beach volley action begins
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
With action being fired off earlier this week in Metro Manila and New Clark City venues, it’s now the turn of the Subic...
Sports
fb tw
Kai Sotto continues to showcase improvement in Atlanta
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a video compilation posted by popular sports website Bleacher Report on their B/R Hoops twitter account, Sotto showcased...
Sports
fb tw
‘C-Stan’ on track for personal PBA treble
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
NorthPort slotman Christian Standhardinger is on track to score a personal grand slam this season as the Batang Pier advanced...
Sports
fb tw
Fajardo, Ross eye SEAG gold to make up for botched slam bid
By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Their grand slam dreams in the PBA already in smokes, San Miguel Beer stalwarts June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross turn to the...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Margielyn Didal, Philippine skaters raring to begin SEA Games bid
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal and the rest of the skateboarding team can’t wait to strut their wares with...
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Most SEA Games events open to public — Cayetano
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
PHISGOC Chairperson Allan Peter Cayetano announced that following the instructions of President Rodrigo Duterte, tickets...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Duterte calls for probe after chaotic SEA Games build-up
By James Edgar | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has called for a probe into the preparations for the Southeast Asian Games, which start on Saturday...
Sports
fb tw
8 hours ago
Philippines sweeps Timor-Leste in SEA Games men's beach volleyball opener
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The tandem of Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia gave the Pinoy spikers their first victory after sweeping Timor-Leste S1, 21-16,...
Sports
fb tw
Cagebelles determined to break spell
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has aired confidence on the vastly-improved Gilas women team delivering the country’s first gold medal in women’s basketball in the SEA Games.
19 hours ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with