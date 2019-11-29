Live updates: SEA Games 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The 30th Southeast Asian Games will officially kick off with star-studded opening ceremonies on November 30 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Headlined by performances from artists like Apl.de.ap., KZ Tandingan and Lani Misalucha, the much-awaited opening will be a musical extravaganza with a Santacruzan-style parade of Athletes and their muses across the 55,000 seater-venue.

In the coming days, big sports like the basketball, 3x3 basketball and volleyball tournaments will fire off across different venues.

LOOK: #SEAGames2019 schedule for basketball, 3x3 basketball and indoor volleyball



Games start on December 1. Get more news and updates on the games here: https://t.co/zAxWvOeCoz | @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/9FNmfWyjnY — Philstar Sports Hub (@StarSportsHub) November 29, 2019

Hostilities for football have already begun a week earlier.

Follow live updates of the events here.