MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) has announced that admission will be free for most sporting events in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

PHISGOC Chairperson Allan Peter Cayetano announced that following the instructions of President Rodrigo Duterte, tickets to watch games in the biennial event will be complimentary.

"The instructions of the President to make sure that all Filipinos that want to watch live and can be physically present sa games, the organizing committee has decided that all games na hindi pa sold out yung tickets ay i-open at ilibre na," Cayetano said in an interview.

With the exception of basketball, football and volleyball -— tickets to which have already been sold — all other sporting events in the regional meet will be free and open to the public.

Ticket distribution

Complimentary tickets for all other sporting events and the closing ceremony will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and may be obtained thru SM Ticket outlets.

Tickets will also be alloted to local government units having jurisdiction over particular venues in the different clusters of the games.

Meanwhile, additional tickets for Saturday's opening ceremonies are to be given to students of state universities near the venue.

"Additional general admission complimentary tickets for the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games shall be turned over to the state universities near the Philippine Arena for distribution to students," Cayetano said.

'Full capacity'

Tickets for the basketball, volleyball and football matches will not be included in the list of sporting events with free admission due to "full capacity".

"There are non-ticketed sports which are open to the public and there are also no coplimentary tickets due to full capacity," Cayetano said.

"Yung full capacity, yun po yung sinasabi natin na sold out na," he said.

The aforementioned non-ticketed sports include lawn bowl at Clark Global City, golf at the Luisita Golf and Country Club, squash at the Manila Polo Club, floorball at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym and shooting at the Marine Corps Training Center in Taguig.

The public will be able to watch the non-ticketed sports without having to get complimentary tickets since they are already open to the public.