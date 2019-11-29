SEA GAMES 2019
The Philippines men's beach volleyball Team 2 beats Timor-Leste in two sets at the Subic Bay International Tennis Center on Friday.
STAR/Russell Palma
Philippines sweeps Timor-Leste in SEA Games men's beach volleyball opener
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Both squads of the Philippine men's beach volleyball team raked in wins in their opening matches against Timor-Leste in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in the Subic Tennis Court on Friday.

The tandem of Edmar Bonono and Jude Garcia gave the Pinoy spikers their first victory after sweeping Timor-Leste S1, 21-16, 21-13.

Likewise, Team Philippines second squad Jaron Requinton and James Buytrago also made quick work of Timor-Leste S2, 21-7, 21-16.

The women's squads of Sisi Rondina/Bernadeth Pons and Dzi Gervacio/Dji Rodriguez hope to carry on the momentum when they face Indonesia S1 and S2, respectively, Friday afternoon.

Rondina and Pons take the sands at 5:30 p.m. while Gervacio and Rodrigue compete directly after them at 6:20 p.m.

