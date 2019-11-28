SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Philippine Polo Team members Coco Garcia, Nicole Eusebio, Jam Eusebio, Santi Juban, Anthony Garcia, Mikee Romero and Antonio Veloso.
PM photo/Russell Palma
Philippines assured of SEA Games silver as polo team triumphs
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine polo team produced a scintillating 6-4 1/2 victory over Indonesia Thursday to assure the country of the first silver in the 30th Southeast Asian Games while staying on track for a gold against Brunei in Calatagan, Batangas.

The Pinoys, made up of Augustus Aguirre, Miguel Lopez, Stefano Juban and Vicente Bitong, actually fought back from 1-1/2 and 2-2 1/5 deficits before seizing control at 4-3 1/2 then holding sway to hack out the 1 1/2-point victory and clinch a berth for the gold medal match with Brunei at the Inigo Zobel Polo Facility.

The Philippines dropped a tough 8-8 1/2 decision to Brunei in Sunday’s opener of the A Division: 4-6 Goals Qualifying League but rebounded with an 8 1/2-5 win over Malaysia Tuesday before repulsing the Indonesians in its make-or-break bid for the finals.

Malaysia, which also beat Indonesia, 11-7 1/2, in the opener, was playing with unbeaten Brunei at press time.  The gold medal match is set Sunday.

Meanwhile, action in Division B 0-2 Goals Qualifying League will start on December 3 at the Miguel Romero Polo Facility, also in Calatagan, Coco Garcia, Nicole Eusebio, Jam Eusebio, Mikee Romero and Santi Juban making up the squad.

POLO SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto continues to showcase improvement in Atlanta
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In a video compilation posted by popular sports website Bleacher Report on their B/R Hoops twitter account, Sotto showcased...
Sports
fb tw
Duterte asked to make all SEA Games events free to public
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella pleaded to President Duterte to make all tickets for free...
Sports
fb tw
NorthPort outlasts NLEX in triple-OT grind, enters semis
By Olmin Leyba | November 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Eighth-seeded NorthPort made top seed NLEX run into a dead end, completing a two-game quarterfinals reversal en route to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals.
Sports
fb tw
No Prosper for Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 28, 2019 - 12:00am
It may not be a prosperous campaign for Indonesia in men’s 5x5 basketball at the Southeast Asian Games as former PBA import Lester Prosper failed to obtain his naturalization documents in time to suit up for...
Sports
fb tw
Philippine boxing scouts search for next Manny Pacquiao
By Ron Lopez | 5 hours ago
In the boxing-obsessed Philippines, scores of young fighters dream of becoming the next Manny Pacquiao, but it takes a sharp...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Bernardino, Animam, Pontejos banner Gilas women in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Led by the likes of Afril Bernardino, Jack Danielle Animam and Janine Pontejos, the Gilas belles hope to take a historic gold...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Pinoy SEA Games athletes urged: Go for golds
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The pre-SEA Games’ chaos notwithstanding, Philippine Sports Commission chair Butch Ramirez on Thursday exhorted the...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Philippines assured of SEA Games silver as polo team triumphs
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The Philippine polo team produced a scintillating 6-4 1/2 victory over Indonesia Thursday to assure the country of the first...
Sports
fb tw
5 hours ago
Walker shines as Celtics beat short-handed Nets
5 hours ago
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving cast a long shadow, but it was Boston guard Kemba Walker who starred Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time)...
Sports
fb tw
6 hours ago
Philippine Ice Hockey Team juggles jobs, studies with SEA Games training
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
With each man in the lineup juggling day jobs or studies, it has been a continuous struggle to keep themselves laser-focused...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with