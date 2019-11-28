Philippines assured of SEA Games silver as polo team triumphs

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine polo team produced a scintillating 6-4 1/2 victory over Indonesia Thursday to assure the country of the first silver in the 30th Southeast Asian Games while staying on track for a gold against Brunei in Calatagan, Batangas.

The Pinoys, made up of Augustus Aguirre, Miguel Lopez, Stefano Juban and Vicente Bitong, actually fought back from 1-1/2 and 2-2 1/5 deficits before seizing control at 4-3 1/2 then holding sway to hack out the 1 1/2-point victory and clinch a berth for the gold medal match with Brunei at the Inigo Zobel Polo Facility.

The Philippines dropped a tough 8-8 1/2 decision to Brunei in Sunday’s opener of the A Division: 4-6 Goals Qualifying League but rebounded with an 8 1/2-5 win over Malaysia Tuesday before repulsing the Indonesians in its make-or-break bid for the finals.

Malaysia, which also beat Indonesia, 11-7 1/2, in the opener, was playing with unbeaten Brunei at press time. The gold medal match is set Sunday.

Meanwhile, action in Division B 0-2 Goals Qualifying League will start on December 3 at the Miguel Romero Polo Facility, also in Calatagan, Coco Garcia, Nicole Eusebio, Jam Eusebio, Mikee Romero and Santi Juban making up the squad.