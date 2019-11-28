SEA GAMES 2019
Afril Bernardino headlines both the 5x5 and 3x3 squad of the Gilas Pilipinas women in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held here in Manila.
Bernardino, Animam, Pontejos banner Gilas women in SEA Games
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Inc. (SBP) on Thursday announced the Gilas Pilipinas women's lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Led by the likes of Afril Bernardino, Jack Danielle Animam and Janine Pontejos, the Gilas belles hope to take a historic gold medal on home court.

"We've seen our Gilas Pilipinas Women team improve by leaps and bounds both in 5-on-5 and 3x3," SBP President Al Panlilio said in a statement.

Our Filipina ballers have the talent and, more importantly, the dedication to their craft, which has led to our women's program taking big steps forward," he added.

Also included in the lineup are Fil-Am Kelli Hayes, France Mae Cabinbin, Danica Therese Jose, Ana Alicia Katrina Castillo, Eunique Chan, Marizze Andrea Tongco, Ria Nabalan and Clare Castro.

Gilas women mainstay Gemma Miranda was supposed to be included in the lineup but has been sidelined due to a torn ACL.

"Filipinas have obliterated boundaries in different sporting events in the apst few months and we're confident that our Gilas squad can also achieve what was once impossible," Panlilio said.

Bernardino, Animam, Pontejos and Castro make up the Gilas belles' 3x3 squad.

