PHISGOC willing to join SEA Games probe
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - November 28, 2019 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) said it is ready to participate in any form of investigation after Malacañang hinted at conducting a probe on alleged irregularities in the country’s hosting of the 30th SEA Games.

“Our chairman has declared numerous times that we are willing to participate in any form of investigation (on the 30th SEA Games) after its conclusion on Dec. 12,” said the PHISGOC in an official statement.

PHISGOC, however, stressed that it remains focused on ensuring the success of the country’s staging of the biggest SEA Games ever even as it assured the public that all government regulations have been observed in this great endeavor.

President Duterte earlier expressed dismay over the reported issues that hounded the run-up to the Games with the Palace adding it will most likely create a committee or assign a person to lead its own probe after the games, according to his spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

"Any complaint lodged in the Office of the President vis-a-vis any matter concerning the SEA Games will be subject to scrutiny," Panelo told reporters.

Transportation and accommodation woes were the early complaints lodged by a number of delegates from Cambodia, Timor Leste, Thailand and Malaysia, then food problems cropped up next, resulting in a wave of criticisms online, in the print and TVs.

But the PHISGOC, headed by chief operating officer Tats Suzara, and the Philippine Olympic Committee, led by president and Rep. Bambol Tolentino, slammed the critics during a press conference Thursday and urged the media to focus instead on the athletes and the event itself.

“We agree that during the inquiry, we should be investigating too the proliferation of Fake News a few days before the Opening Ceremony, which has put the organizing committee, the Games, and the country in a bad light,” said the PHISGOC, adding that the Presidental spokesperson himself had been a victim of fake news.

Shifting on the Games, the PHISGOC has asked the Filipinos to support and unite for the sake of our athletes and the country's drive to claim the overall championship for the second time.

“For now, we call on all Filipinos to stand together as one nation, one Team Philippines. Only in unity can we truly say that We Win As One!”according to PHISGOC.

