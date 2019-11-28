Philippine Ice Hockey Team juggles jobs, studies with SEA Games training

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Often times when an athlete gears up for a big competition, he or she devotes his or her undivided attention to training in the hopes of getting the best results.

But such staunch preparations remain a luxury for members of the Philippine Ice Hockey Team, who are on a mission to defend the gold in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held in Manila.

With each man in the lineup juggling day jobs or studies, it has been a continuous struggle to keep themselves laser focused on the task ahead.

Time management woes

"I think mostly just attendance [in practice]... we're not pro athletes, we all have day jobs, we all have school," said Alternate Team Captain Francois Gautier on the biggest challenge the team is facing so far ahead of the games.

"Everybody has their own thing, we also have family. We've been grateful that our family has been supportive... but you know, sometimes our work, our school doesn't let us be at practice on time," Gautier, a father of two, added.

Philippine goalie Gianpietro Issepi, who has a day job as a hotelier, aired the same sentiments.

"Time management takes a lot... and to put hockey as your priority over your family, over different things in life, sometimes it can be difficult," Issepi said.

The sacrifices, however, remain worth it for the 37-year-old.

"But I tell you what, when we get together, when we're on the ice together, we forget all about that. It's our happy place," he said.

Staying on top

The Filipino skaters are hoping to take their second-straight gold medal finish in the SEA Games, but they expect a tougher challenge this time -- even if it is on home ice.

"They always say it's easier to become a champion than to hold on to it, when you're at the top of the hill it takes a lot of effort to stay there," Issepi said.

"But what really motivates us is that everyone is just right below us and you can hear the people in the back, and the whispers in Southeast Asia of people who want to come to Mnaila to take that from us... [but] we don't want to let anyone down here in Manila," he added.

The Philippine Ice Hockey Team begin their SEA Games title defense at 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, against Malaysia at the SM Skating Mall of Asia in Pasay City.