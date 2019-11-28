SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Banjo humbles young masters
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The emergence of the young guns seems to be the signal of the changing of the guards in Philippines chess.

But grizzled veteran Grandmaster Rogelio “Banjo” Barcenilla Jr. said not yet.

Barcenilla, the second oldest participant in the 11-player field at 47 years old, turned back the time and topped the National Chess Championship dubbed as the Battle of Grandmasters at the PACE Center in Quezon City Tuesday night.

The United States-based Barcenilla finished undefeated with seven points on four wins and six draws out of the possible 11, winning by a full point over International Master Paulo Bersamina and GM Darwin Laylo.

He capped his sterling performance by dethroning titleholder IM Haridas Pascua in 44 moves of an English duel that was highlighted by the former’s brilliant queen sacrifice that forced mate.

Barcenilla thus claimed his first national title since winning the National Open 23 years ago.

He also claimed one of the two slots to next year’s World Chess Olympiad in Khanty-Mansyisk, Russia where he will be making his fifth appearance. The other three members will be decided by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

“I’m just happy to play in the Olympiad again,” said Barcenilla.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte asked to make all SEA Games events free to public
By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas President Monico Puentevella pleaded to President Duterte to make all tickets for free...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas' Pogoy suffers injury, ruled out for SEA Games 
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
RR Pogoy has been ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games due to a back injury.
Sports
fb tw
Azkals fall short vs Myanmar in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Under-22 Azkals couldn't get past Myanmar, losing 1-2 in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Sports
fb tw
Cyclists eye minimum 2 golds in SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippines is looking at scooping up at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast...
Sports
fb tw
No guarantees Philippines will dominate SEA Games basketball – SBP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Philippines may be the region’s undisputed king but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said sweeping the four gold...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
38 minutes ago
Patong Patong rules Challenge Series second leg
38 minutes ago
Patong Patong stayed within strike distance at third three fourths of the way before making its move in the homestretch, taking...
Sports
fb tw
Banjo humbles young masters
By Joey Villar | November 28, 2019 - 12:00am
The emergence of the young guns seems to be the signal of the changing of the guards in Philippines chess.
38 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Cojuangco decries PFF’s SEA Games blunders
By Bill Velasco | November 28, 2019 - 12:00am
On the eve of the Philippine Football Federation elections, former Negros Occidental Football Association president and now Tarlac congressman Carlos “Charlie” Cojuangco expressed alarm over how PFF president...
38 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Cycling team vows to win on home soil
By Joey Villar | November 28, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippines aims to nail at least two gold medals in cycling’s road race events of the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Dec. 4 at the Praying Hands Monument in Tagaytay City.
38 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Local gamers count on Esportsplay-LGD tieup
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Aspiring Filipino gamers get a rare chance to train with some of the best players in the world following the partnership of Esportsplay Gaming and world renowned Dota 2 team LGD last Tuesday at the Conrad Hotel in...
38 minutes ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with