No Prosper for Indonesia
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2019 - 12:00am

It may not be a prosperous campaign for Indonesia in men’s 5x5 basketball at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games as former PBA import Lester Prosper failed to obtain his naturalization documents in time to suit up for the national team.

Indonesian coach Rajko Toroman took 14 players to Serbia and arranged nine tune-up games during a three-week visit. The team played six first division teams, one second division club, the Partizan junior squad and a crew of free agents, registering a 2-7 record. Toroman, a Serbian who once coached Gilas, called it a “learning process” for the Indonesians.

Toroman, 64, was signed to coach Indonesia for two years with the option of a two-year renewal. The direction is to form a competitive national team that will pass FIBA standards to qualify for an automatic ticket to the 2023 World Cup that the Philippines is co-hosting with Indonesia and Japan.

Indonesia has never bagged a gold in basketball in the SEA Games. Since 1977, it has taken four silvers in the men’s division and one silver in the women’s. Indonesia finished second to the Philippines in men’s basketball in the last two SEA Games. In 2015, Indonesia lost twice to the Philippines, 81-52, in the group stage and 72-64 in the final. Tab Baldwin coached Gilas that year. In 2017, the Philippines trounced Indonesia, 94-55, in the final with Joseph Uichico calling the shots.

Indonesia considered Jamarr Johnson, C. J. Giles and Denzel Bowles as a naturalized player before deciding on Prosper who played for Columbian in the recent PBA Commissioner’s Cup. Prosper, 31, is a 6-10 center from Old Westbury, an NCAA Division 3 school. He’s a British Virgin Islands native with a resume that lists playing stints in Sweden, Slovakia, Canada, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, UK and the Philippines. Prosper would’ve joined Indonesia in the SEA Games if only his naturalization was sped up. He arrived in Jakarta only last Oct. 23.

Of the 14 players Toroman took to Serbia, he’s bringing 11 to Manila. Gone are veterans Mario Wuysang, Arki Wisnu, Sandy Kurniawan, Christian Sitepu and Firman Nugroho. The 11 players coming to town are 6-1 Andakara Prastawa, 27, 5-9 Hardianus Lakudu, 27, 6-2 Abraham Grahita, 24, 6-1 Reggie Monomimbar, 24, 6-2 Mei Joni, 30, 6-0 Kaleb Ramot Gemilang, 28, 6-3 Hardian Muhammad Wicaksono, 26, 6-6 Kevin Yonas Sitorus, 25, 6-5 Laurentius Oei, 25, 6-8 Vincent Kosasih, 23 and 6-3 Avan Seputra, 25. Cut from the team were Indra Mohammed, David Liberty Nuban and Mohammed Reza Guntara. Called in to fill the last slot was 6-5 Juan Laurent Kokodiputra, 24 who averaged 10 points for Indonesia in the 2015 SEA Games.

Only five of the 12 players saw action for Indonesia in the Jones Cup this year – Kokodiputra, Lakudu, Joni, Gemilang and Wicaksono. Indonesia finished with a 1-7 record, beating only the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds of Canada, 80-70. Mighty Sports of the Philippines demolished Indonesia, 94-66, with Kokodiputra hitting 21 points.

Toroman said there are no dominant players in the lineup but singled out Prastawa, Joni and Gemilang as his reliables. “Our goal is to improve Indonesian players,” he said. “The SEA Games is one station to reach the main goal which is the World Cup. I don’t think it is time to win the gold for Indonesia. The Philippines will play at home and they are stronger than us.” Toroman and the Indonesian team are arriving in Manila on Monday morning.

The 5x5 men’s event reels off at the MOA Arena on Dec. 4 with Indonesia facing Thailand and the Philippines battling Singapore. The Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar are in Group A while Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia are in Group B. The top two finishers of each group advance to the knockout semifinals on Dec. 9 with the winners disputing the gold medal and the losers the bronze on Dec. 10.

