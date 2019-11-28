Rich PFGB Digmaan derby on today

MANILA, Philippines — The PFGB Digmaan 11-Stag National Derby, a nationwide stagfest with P70 million at stake, gets going at the Pasay City Cockpit today.

Three gamefowl breeders with perfect 11 points each topped last year’s ‘Digmaan’ which drew close to 6,000 entries.

Members of the powerhouse Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) and several guest participants start their quest for the championship via today’s 3-stag elims backed by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000.

Another “Digmaan” 3-stag elims unfold at PCC on Monday, said LGBA president Nick Crisostomo. Likewise, LGBA and 11 other teams gear up for the Encuentro 5-Stag Derby Part 4 on Dec. 6 with confirmed 150 fights. Meanwhile, the Frankie and Friends 5-Stag Derby comes next tomorrow supported by EMB group, PCC pit manager Gerald Go and Jerald Picazo.

For inquiries: 0945-4917474 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 843-1746 and 816-6750.