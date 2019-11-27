Roger Pogoy in action for Gilas Pilipinas in this file photo.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Gilas' Pogoy suffers injury, ruled out for SEA Games
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 3:02pm
MANILA, Philippines – RR Pogoy has been ruled out of the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the 30th Southeast Asian Games due to a back injury.
Gilas Pilipinas manager Gabby Cui announced the development on Wednesday.
Pogoy suffered the injury during the PBA quarterfinals between the TNT KaTropa and the Magnolia Hotshots.
Gilas head coach Tim Cone and the rest of his 11-man lineup will need to adjust to Pogoy's absence in time for their first game on December 4 against Singapore.
