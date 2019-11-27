SEA GAMES 2019
Camille Rodriguez (R) dribbles the ball past a Burmese defender in the Philippines clash against Myanmar in the group stage of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football tournament at the Binan Football Stadium on Tuesday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
After scoreless draw vs Myanmar, Malditas look to fine-tune finishing
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 10:20am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — The Philippine women's national football team battled Myanmar to a scoreless draw for the first time ever on Tuesday to begin their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Although the Filipinas' performance is a far cry from their 0-3 beatdown at the hands of the Burmese in their last meeting, Malditas head coach Let Dimzon hopes to fine-tune their offense before they clash with Malaysia on Friday.

"Kailangan lang talaga [namin] is to finish, macapitalize namin yung atake," Dimzon said after the match.

"If we can be able to do it in [the] Malaysia game, I think we'll have a good result for the group stage," she added.

Almost, but not quite

Contrary to the goalless result of the match, the Filipina booters actually had a lot of chances to score against Myanmar.

With Dimzon's offensive lineup proving to be effective against the Burmese, the Philippines had numerous shots on goal.

Early in the match, a free kick near goal and a corner provided two opportunities for the Malditas.

In the 24th minute, defender Claire Lim had a good shot on goal but it hit the post and sailed out.

The opportunities continued to pour in as Quinley Quezada, Camille Rodriguez and Alisha del Campo all getting cracks at the goal. But not one could find the back of the net.

Dimzon said this will be a primary focus ahead of their second group stage match against Malaysia.

"With the kind of transition play namin, we strenghened our attacking but we still need to improve pa yung scoring," Dimzon said.

"Because we have a lot of chances pero hindi na-cacaptilize," she added.

Banking on familiarity

The Malditas clash with Malaysia at 8 p.m. on Friday at the same venue. They beat the squad, 3-0, in their previous meeting in the AFF Women's Championship in August.

This experience with the Malaysians, according to Dimzon, will definitely help their cause.

"I think it will help us in preparation for Malaysia since we played them in the AFF," Dimzon said.

"We already know how Malaysia plays and we have their data already, what are the strength and weaknesses of their team," she added.

The Malditas are gunning for a podium finish in the biennial tournament.

