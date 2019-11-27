SEA GAMES 2019
NU's Jack Danielle Animam received a pleasant surprise from her teammates on Tuesday when she arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
NU's Animam gets own awarding ceremony at NAIA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 9:40am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — After missing the UAAP women's basketball Finals due to an injury, Jack Danielle Animam was given her own awarding ceremony by her NU Lady Bulldogs teammates on Tuesday.

Bringing along with them the six-peat championship banner, trophy, medal and basketball net, the Lady Bulldogs welcomed Animam at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with a touching surprise.

"Thank you so much, girls!! Ako din, couldn't ask for a better teammates!!," Animam wrote on her Facebook account.

"Kahit di tayo kompleto dito, para narin akong nasa MoA nung day ng championship. Feel na feel ko yung moment," she added.

Animam was unable to fly back to the country from her Gilas Pilipinas women's stint in New Zealand because of her injury and had to miss both games of the Finals in her last playing year for the Bulldogs.

During the Lady Bulldogs' Finals series against the UST Growling Tigresses, Animam's teammates donned shirts with Animam's name and number on it.

They also brought out a life-size cutout of Animam during the awarding ceremony.

