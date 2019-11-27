SEA GAMES 2019
Bukidnon FA bags Luzon Cup overall crown
(The Philippine Star) - November 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bukidnon Football Association toppled One La Salle, 2-0, to seize the overall championship of the first Luzon Cup Under 12 Football Tournament spearheaded by the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA) with the Central Luzon Football Association, and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Department of Education Tarlac, and the provincial and city governments of Tarlac.

Held at the Jose V. Yap Sports and Recreational Complex in San Jose, Tarlac, the Luzon Cup was the third of a series of tourneys spearheaded by NOFA for Under-12/Under-13 boys.

The fourth NOFA Cup was held last summer and the Mindanao Cup was held last October. It was also Bukidnon FA that topped that Mindanao Cup and the feat qualified them for a berth at the Luzon Cup.

Rizal Football Association Quezon City was third and Masbate Football Association fourth in the Luzon Cup.

Meanwhile, Cordillera Football Association-Baguio topped the Division 1, with Central Bicol Regional Football Association placing first runner-up; Laguna Football Association second runner-up and Youth Football Academy Muntinlupa third runner-up.

In the Second Division, the top winners were Pangasinan United Football Club, champion; Tuguegarao City Football Club, first runner-up; Camarines Norte United, second runner-up; and Central Luzon Football Association-Tarlac, third runner-up.

Bukidnon FA players obtained most of the individual awards with Jun Dominique Melig being awarded Best Goalkeeper.


