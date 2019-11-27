Sparkling deadlocks

Men’s water polo, lady booters hold ground

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines men’s water polo team held its ground against 2017 silver medalist Indonesia and forced a 6-6 draw to kick off its drive for a podium finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac last night.

Over at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna a little later, the Philippine Malditas also came through with a sparkling deadlock, holding 2017 bronze medalist Myanmar to a scoreless draw.

Paolo Serrano delivered the clutch penalty goal with three minutes left in the final quarter then the Nationals held the rough Indonesians goal-less the rest of the way to escape with the standoff in a start that should augur well for the hosts out to improve on their fourth place finish in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.

Vincent Sicat likewise scored on a penalty shot early in the final quarter that tied the match at 5.

“We’re happy it was a draw, instead of a loss. It was a good result considering Indonesia was the silver medalist in Kuala Lumpur,” said national coach Rey Galang.

Team Phl takes on Malaysia tomorrow before facing defending champion Singapore Friday and Thailand on Sunday.

The top team after the single-round robin format pockets the gold.

The women’s team, meanwhile, opens its medal bid against Singapore today.

The Lady Nationals will have their hands full against the Singaporeans, the silver medalists in Kuala Lumpur, who absorbed a crushing 5-19 defeat at the hands of the powerhouse Thais, the reigning champions.

Over in Calatagan, Batangas, the Philippines rebounded from a sorry 8-8.5 loss to Brunei with an 8-5.5 victory over Malaysia to get back into the thick of things in Division A 4-6 Goals in polo competitions.

The victory was a big bounceback from what Phl team manager Jun Juban described as a “heartbreaker” to Brunei Sunday when they vowed to “play better next time.”

They did, venting their frustration on the Malaysians to stay in the medal race.

The hosts play the Indonesians tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, after a romp over Singapore, the Philippine women’s floorball squad absorbed a 3-6 defeat to a hot-starting Thailand side and dropped to 1-1 at the UP CHK gym.

Unlike in its 8-1 romp over Indonesia Monday, the Filipinas struggled against the hot-starting Thais, yielding three quick goals in the first 23 minutes behind Nelly Johannson, Aliisa Syrjaenen and Soraya Klinsrisuk.

Though Roxane Ruiz finally broke the spell for the hosts in the 24th minute, the Nationals’ offense took a blow as skipper and ace forward Jade Rivera sustained an injury in the 27th minute.

Rivera, who racked up five goals in the Philippines’ romp over the Indonesians, failed to return and the Thais’ pounced on her sidelining as Lalita Kuiraphanew, Thanaporn Tongkham and Johannson scored one after the other to cap the visiting squad’s lopsided victory.

Backed by a huge home crowd made up of UP students, the Pinays launched one last push with goals from Michelle Lindahl and Michelle Cruzado to trim Thailand’s lead to 3-6 but ran out of time to complete what could’ve been a big fightback.

With a one-day break, the Philippines hopes to toughen up and make the necessary adjustments for its must-win duel with Singapore tomorrow with a second victory to keep the Pinays in the medal race. – Joey Villar, John Bryan Ulanday