Malditas battle Myanmar to scoreless draw in SEA Games debut

BINAN, Laguna — The Philippine women's national football team took home a point after playing through a scoreless draw against Myanmar to open their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Playing aggressively on offense, the Filipina booters forced Myanmar to their first-ever draw against the Filipinas.

But it could have easily been a victory for the home team, with a lot of chances to put the ball at the back of the net.

The Philippines were on attack mode from the get-go, getting a free kick near goal and a corner in the first eight minutes.

At the 24th minute, defender Claire Lim got a crack on goal but it hit the post.

The chances continued to pour in, with Alisha Del Campo, Camille Rodriguez and Quinley Quezada all getting a good touch on the ball.

On the defensive side, Inna Palacios held the fort on a few close calls by the Burmese booters.

In the second half, the Filipinas continued to be the more aggressive squad on the field. But stamina waned in the endgame, with neither team breaking the stalemate.

This was a far cry from the Philippines' 0-3 beating at the hands of Myanmar in the AFF Women's Championship bronze medal match last August, and coach Let Dimzon took this draw very positively.

"From our previous tournaments and games against this team, this is the first time that we draw against Myanmar," Dimzon said.

"So the result that was given to us in this game is very far from our performance in the past few years," she added.

With the only other women's match so far also ending in a draw, 1-1, between Vietnam and Thailand, no squad has yet to gain ground on a semifinals spot.

The Malditas hope to take the three whole points when they face Malaysia on Friday.