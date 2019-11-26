SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Alisha del Campo (L) and the Philippine women's football team played to a scoreless draw against Myanmar to open their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Malditas battle Myanmar to scoreless draw in SEA Games debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 10:44pm

BINAN, Laguna — The Philippine women's national football team took home a point after playing through a scoreless draw against Myanmar to open their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Playing aggressively on offense, the Filipina booters forced Myanmar to their first-ever draw against the Filipinas.

But it could have easily been a victory for the home team, with a lot of chances to put the ball at the back of the net.

The Philippines were on attack mode from the get-go, getting a free kick near goal and a corner in the first eight minutes.

At the 24th minute, defender Claire Lim got a crack on goal but it hit the post.

The chances continued to pour in, with Alisha Del Campo, Camille Rodriguez and Quinley Quezada all getting a good touch on the ball.

On the defensive side, Inna Palacios held the fort on a few close calls by the Burmese booters.

In the second half, the Filipinas continued to be the more aggressive squad on the field. But stamina waned in the endgame, with neither team breaking the stalemate.

This was a far cry from the Philippines' 0-3 beating at the hands of Myanmar in the AFF Women's Championship bronze medal match last August, and coach Let Dimzon took this draw very positively.

"From our previous tournaments and games against this team, this is the first time that we draw against Myanmar," Dimzon said.

"So the result that was given to us in this game is very far from our performance in the past few years," she added.

With the only other women's match so far also ending in a draw, 1-1, between Vietnam and Thailand, no squad has yet to gain ground on a semifinals spot.

The Malditas hope to take the three whole points when they face Malaysia on Friday.

FOOTBALL SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Win or don't eat: Philippines' poverty-driven, world-beating pool stars
By Mikhail Flores | 8 hours ago
Pool isn't just a game in the Philippines but a way to make a living, driving a fiercely competitive scene that has produced...
Sports
fb tw
No guarantees Philippines will dominate SEA Games basketball – SBP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
The Philippines may be the region’s undisputed king but Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said sweeping the four gold...
Sports
fb tw
Philippines bounces back in SEA Games polo, beats Malaysia
6 hours ago
The Philippines rebounded from a sorry 8-8.5 loss to Brunei with an 8.5-5 victory over Malaysia to get back into the thick...
Sports
fb tw
Pinays fall short vs Thais in SEA Games floorball
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
A comeback effort from the Philippine women's floorball team wasn't enough to propel the squad past Thailand, 3-6 in the preliminary...
Sports
fb tw
Giannis hits 50 to lead Bucks win; LeBron sparks Lakers
9 hours ago
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered exceptional scoring efforts as their...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
18 minutes ago
Bukidnon FA bags Luzon Cup overall crown
18 minutes ago
The Bukidnon Football Association toppled One La Salle, 2-0, to seize the overall championship of the first Luzon Cup Under...
Sports
fb tw
18 minutes ago
Sparkling deadlocks
By Dante Navarro | 18 minutes ago
The Philippines men’s water polo team held its ground against 2017 silver medalist Indonesia and forced a 6-6 draw to...
Sports
fb tw
18 minutes ago
Malditas force draw vs Myanmar XI; Indonesians shock Thais
By Dante Navarro | 18 minutes ago
The Philippine Malditas flashed superb defensive skills and held 2017 bronze medalist Myanmar to a scoreless draw in women’s...
Sports
fb tw
18 minutes ago
Athletics targeting 6 to 10 golds
By Joey Villar | 18 minutes ago
The Philippine track and field team remains optimistic it can haul in a low of six to a high of 10 gold medals despite the...
Sports
fb tw
18 minutes ago
Chavit sweetens pot for Philippine shooting team
18 minutes ago
Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson yesterday exhorted members of the Philippine national shooting...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with