Local bets are the first to test the New Clark City oval during the SEA Games pre-qualifying competitions.
Ding Cervantes
Tracksters upbeat, eye 12 SEA Games golds
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – From its original target of six gold medals, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association said it is now looking at doubling up its goal despite the absence of double gold medalist Trenten Anthony Beram when the centerpiece event of the 30th SEA Games is fired off December 6 at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

“The original target is actually six gold medals,” national team coach Jojo Posadas told The STAR in Tuesday’s athletes’ sendoff at the newly constructed, world class venue.

“But if things work out right and we get lucky, we could actually win more, possibly by as many as 12 (golds),” he added.

Posadas named shot-putter William Morrison, marathoner Mary Joy Tabal and Olympic-bound pole-vaulter EJ Obiena with 90-100 percent chance of topping their respective events while giving Carter Lilly (800m), Kristina Knott (100m or 200m), Zion Corrales-Nelson (100m or 200m), Eric Cray (400m hurdles) and Natalie Uy (pole vault) 80-90% chances of winning.

Also with legitimate shot at the gold are the 4x100m mixed gender relay team of Cray, Knott, Corrales-Nelson, Anfernee Lopena and Clinton Bautista, triple jumper Harry Diones, the 4x400m squad of Joyme Sequita, Michael del Prado, Alejandro Alejon and Frederick Ramirez and Javelin’s Melvin Calano.

Aries Toledo, the gold medal winner in the last SEAG edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia two years ago, however, will be hard-pressed to duplicate his feat owing to a muscle strain.

But Posadas remains hopeful that Toledo would still deliver.

“The opposition is also strong but we’re hoping and praying he (Toledo) delivers also,” said Posadas.

Beram, who accounted for two of the five gold medals in Kuala Lumpur, failed to make the team due to a groin injury, according to Posadas.

The country will field in 60 athletes — 36 men and 24 women in the event offering 45 golds.

Aside from the Fil-Ams and Obiena, also the first Filipino to qualify to the Tokyo Olympics next year, who are all flying in Friday, the rest of the national squad are all here and battle-ready.

“We will have at least a week to train together especially the relay teams but all in all, we are prepared and ready to represent the country well,” said Posadas.

