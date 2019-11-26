Floorball squads deliver Philippines' first SEA Games wins

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – The Philippine men's and women's floorball squads on Monday posted wins against Indonesia to give the Philippines its first victories in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

In the tournament held at the UP College of Human Kinetics (CHK) Gym, the women's squad opened up the Philippine campaign with an 8-1 whopping of the Indonesians.

Jade Rivera simply dominated for the Nationals, scoring five of the team's eight goals in the match.

Then, the men's team squeaked past Indonesia, 5-4 after a game-winning goal from Ryan Cater.

The twin victories proved to be a welcomed change of pace after numerous controversies hounded the biennial meet.

Both squads will continue their campaign against Thailand on Tuesday.

The women's squad will play at 1 p.m. while the men's squad will see action at 7 p.m., also at the UP CHK Gym.