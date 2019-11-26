SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The 2019 SEA Games opening ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan while the closing program will be at New Clark City.
Ding Cervantes
Floorball squads deliver Philippines' first SEA Games wins
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 12:47pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna The Philippine men's and women's floorball squads on Monday posted wins against Indonesia to give the Philippines its first victories in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

In the tournament held at the UP College of Human Kinetics (CHK) Gym, the women's squad opened up the Philippine campaign with an 8-1 whopping of the Indonesians.

Jade Rivera simply dominated for the Nationals, scoring five of the team's eight goals in the match.

Then, the men's team squeaked past Indonesia, 5-4 after a game-winning goal from Ryan Cater.

The twin victories proved to be a welcomed change of pace after numerous controversies hounded the biennial meet.

Both squads will continue their campaign against Thailand on Tuesday.

The women's squad will play at 1 p.m. while the men's squad will see action at 7 p.m., also at the UP CHK Gym.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gold as Ice: Philippine Ice Hockey Team braces to defend SEA Games gold
15 hours ago
After winning the inaugural SEA Games gold in the sport, the Filipinos hope to maintain their place in the summit.
Sports
fb tw
Chung scores late goal as Azkals force draw vs Cambodia
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
A late equalizer from substitute Dennis Chung in the 93rd minute put the Philippines back in the game after falling behind...
Sports
fb tw
Pinay booters take matters into own hands amid SEA Games food issues
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
"The quality and quantity of the food is not enough. Sa variety din," Dimzon said.
Sports
fb tw
Azkals assistant coach: Organizers should have coordinated with Philippine Football Federation
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Nierras said that a majority of the mishaps would have been avoided, had the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC)...
Sports
fb tw
With impossible traffic, Vietnam coach seeks escort so team can train elsewhere
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"We're [supposed to be] doing our training sessions, I hope that we will have police escorts and we don't have to wait for...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
53 minutes ago
Floorball squads deliver Philippines' first SEA Games wins
By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
The Philippine men's and women's floorball squads on Monday posted wins against Indonesia to give the Philippines its first...
Sports
fb tw
15 hours ago
Gold as Ice: Philippine Ice Hockey Team braces to defend SEA Games gold
15 hours ago
After winning the inaugural SEA Games gold in the sport, the Filipinos hope to maintain their place in the summit.
Sports
fb tw
15 hours ago
Chung scores late goal as Azkals force draw vs Cambodia
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
A late equalizer from substitute Dennis Chung in the 93rd minute put the Philippines back in the game after falling behind...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Foreign football teams move on from mishaps, focus on SEA Games matches instead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The three teams were hounded by mishaps from late transportation to inefficient accommodation after arriving in the country...
Sports
fb tw
2 days ago
Timor-Leste, Myanmar footballers suffer logistical nightmare after Philippine arrival for SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The mishaps continue for the 30th Southeast Asian Games as reports of mishandling accommodation and transportation of football...
Sports
fb tw
3 days ago
Pacquiao accorded honors to light SEA Games flame
3 days ago
How exactly things will be done, according to Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee chairman Alan Peter Cayetano, is for...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with