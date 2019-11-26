Ex-FEU Tam Alfrancis Tamsi relishing leader role with MPBL's Iloilo United Royals

MANILA, Philippines – One of the unlikely leaders for the Iloilo United Royals is 27-year-old Alfrancis Tamsi.

The Tagbilaran, Bohol native is currently averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in helping the Royals to a 13-8 record. The Royals are on a four-game win streak — their longest of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup.

Iloilo is coming off a 73-69 triumph over the Jayjay Helterbrand-powered Imus Bandera, with Tamsi chipping in 11 points and six boards. Despite struggling with his shooting in the fourth period as well as overtime, Tamsi hit a huge floater with 44 seconds left to give Iloilo a 72-69 lead. His teammate at FEU and now in Iloilo, Richard Escoto, tacked on a free throw to ice the come-from-behind victory for the Royals.

“Sobrang okay yung career ko ngayon after FEU (he played for Talk ‘N Text and BlackWater in the PBA) kasi nagagabayan ako ng mga coaches at management,” graciously offered Tamsi. “Ang yung biggest learning ko is the discipline, hard work and values ng game.”

When Alfrancis suited up for the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP (helping the Morayta, Manila-based school to the UAAP Season 78 title), he was known as a streaky player and a defensive stopper. Since coming out of college, he has added a scoring touch to this arsenal. Along with Escoto, more so since former team leader Samboy de Leon has de-camped for the pros, they are the only two players on the Iloilo squad averaging in double digit scoring.

“Masaya ako para kay Richard kasi nakita ko yung improvement niya after namin mag-champion nung 2015 sa FEU (where they defeated UST in the Finals). Malaki rin yung role na ginagampanan niya rito sa Iloilo.”

“Walang nagbago sa akin whether maging starter or come off the bench ako,” clarified Tamsi of his role with his various teams. “Basta lagi akong ready lalo na nabibigyan ako ng kumpiyansa ng mga coaches ko.”

The United Royals right now are the best performing expansion club in the MPBL. But the team isn’t content with that. They want to make waves and Tamsi understands their position against the powerhouse clubs such as San Juan, Manila, and Makati.

“I like the thought that underdogs kami kasi lalong tumataas yung morale namin,” said Tamsi of Iloilo’s standing. “Bawat isa sa amin namo-motivate to do better. At maganda Sistema namin sa team. As one of the leaders of the team, tinutulungan ko ang team namin maintindihan yung Sistema ni Coach Eric (Gonzales). And especially on defense, the learning never stops.”