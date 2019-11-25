SEA GAMES 2019
Dennis Chung (L) celebrates after scoring a late equalizer against Cambodia in the Southeast Asian Games in Manila on Monday
Chung scores late goal as Azkals force draw vs Cambodia
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 10:11pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — The Under-22 Azkals were able to walk away with a point against Cambodia after a 1-1 draw to open their campaign in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Monday.

A late equalizer from substitute Dennis Chung in the 93rd minute put the Philippines back in the game after falling behind in the first half.

Keo Sokpheng scored for the Cambodia side in the 40th minute.

Both men's matches today in Rizal Memorial Stadium ended in draws, with Malaysia and Myanmar also figuring in a 1-1 stalemate earlier.

While Vietnam mauled Brunei, 6-0 in the men's match in Binan, Laguna.

