Gold as Ice: Philippine Ice Hockey Team braces to defend SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ice Hockey Team will aim to defend home ice in their quest for another gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held here.

After winning the inaugural SEA Games gold in the sport, the Filipinos hope to maintain their place in the summit.

Despite struggling with time management due to the athletes' day jobs, the Nationals are more than prepared for battle.

The hostilities begin for SEA Games Ice Hockey on December 1 at the Mall of Asia Skating Rink.

The Philippines locks horns with Malaysia first at 7:00pm.