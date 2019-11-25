Upbeat Malditas eye SEA Games podium finish

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — After a historic run in the AFF Women's Championship earlier this year, the Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) is gunning for a top three finish in the Southeast Asian Games.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, PWNFT head coach Let Dimzon expressed optimism for the Malditas' campaign after a successful training camp in Japan.

"We had some matches against Japan Division II and Division I teams so I think our preparations going into this tournament [is good]," Dimzon said.

"There is a lot of improvement coming from the team, from the system that we are playing and the individual players... we are ready for this competition," she added.

Top three target

Coming off a semifinals trip in the AFF Women's Championship, the Filipina booters look to take it up a notch in the biennial meet.

"We're still looking for the podium finish," she said.

The Malditas are in Group A, along with Myanmar and Malaysia.

While powerhouses Thailand and Vietnam are in Group B, joined by Indonesia.

The groupings, Dimzon said, is favorable for the Philippines.

"It's a good draw. We're very positive that we can reach the semifinals," she said.

Game recognizes game

With the rising level of competitiveness in the women's game in the region, even head coach Mai Duc Chung of defending champions Vietnam commented on the improved level of play of the Pinay footballers.

"All the teams participating in this tournament is very strong, Myanmar, Thailand Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia," he said in Vietnamese.

"Especially [the] Philippines, they have a lot of improvement... I think they have a good preparation for this tournament," he added.

Women's football action begins on Tuesday at the Binan Football Stadium in Laguna.

Philippines headlines a double-header when they face Myanmar at 8:00pm.

In the 4:00 p.m. match, Vietnam and Thailand will lock horns in a rematch of last SEA Games edition's Final.