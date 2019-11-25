With impossible traffic, Vietnam coach seeks escort so team can train elsewhere

MANILA, Philippines — Vietnam head coach Mai Duc Chung is asking for a police escort so his team can practice in a nearby field since it would be impossible to get to their designated practice area given Manila's traffic.

"I think the most [challenging part] for our team here is the traffic jam in Manila and this area," he said through a translator.

"We're [supposed to be] doing our training sessions, I hope that we will have police escorts and we don't have to wait for the bus to arrive."

He said that the police escort was so that the team would be able to train elsewhere, as waiting for their transportation to the original training field took far too long.

"I especially request for the police escort. Because just now, we have to wait for more than one hour for the bus to go to the training field, [and] I'm sure that we will be late for the training," he said.

"Therefore, we have to make a very quick decision to do the training in a nearby field."

His request comes as the latest in a string of complaints from athletes participating in the upcoming 30th SEA Games, both foreign and local alike, for its reportedly lackluster accommodations.

PHISGOC has been under fire in the past few days as blunder after blunder was reported, exposing gaps in their preparation for the games.

The Cambodian football team was reported to have waited for their hotel room for hours. They were given an empty conference room to wait in instead, where they were photographed sleeping on the floors and the chairs.

At around the same time, a delegation from Timor-Leste was reportedly brought to the wrong hotel by their transportation accomodations.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Thailand also reported on their Facebook page that there was litte variety in the meals served to their athlestes, and just four bottles of water per room. Even a member of the Philippine women's national football team took to her Facebook account to bemoan the subpar accommodations.

Yet, the SEA Games are set to kick off on Saturday, November 30.

"We already [expected] the difficulties for the SEA Games," Chung said.