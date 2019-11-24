SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
(L-R) Felix Dalmas of Cambodia, Velizar Popov of Myanmar, Azkals Sven-Goran Eriksson, Ong Kim Swee of Malaysia and Timor-Leste's Fabiano Flora
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Foreign football teams move on from mishaps, focus on SEA Games matches instead
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2019 - 4:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Football teams from Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste are letting bygones be bygones after logistical hiccups in their arrival for the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in Manila on Saturday.

The three teams were hounded by mishaps from late transportation to inefficient accommodation after arriving in the country—prompting criticism of organizers from both local and international football communities—but as far as the teams are concerned, what's done is done.

"Yes, yesterday we got some problems at the airport, at the hotel. But I hope so for the future it cannot happen again," Timor-Leste manager Fabiano Flora said.

"I think all the nations deserve respect and what happened yesterday was not so beautiful... but it is okay... We just focus on the games and that's all," he added.

The Timor-Leste squad was forced to wait for hours at the airport for their hotel transportation, they were also brought to the wrong hotel.

Myanmar coach Velizar Popov, whose team experienced a similar problem, was reluctant to talk about the incidents.

"I think it's not good image for the tournament if we start to talk in the press conference about this. Of course, we encountered some things in our arrival, but I don't want to enter into it, because it's not the most important," Popov said.

Felix Dalmas of Cambodia said his squad took the challenges in a positive light.

"We had to change some things but we prepared. We know things are not perfect, especially when you're not the home country," Dalmas said.

"Things happen. We just had to wait a few hours to get picked up, it wasn't ideal... We adjust and we evolve... The guys took it with the best spirit, we're good," he added.

Hostilities for men's football begin on Monday, November 25 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium with Malaysia facing Myanmar at 4:00pm and the Philippines going up against Cambodia in Group A.

Vietnam and Brunei also face off in Group B also at 4 pm in the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna.

AZKALS FOOTBALL SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Disaster in the making? Volunteers cry foul as Philippines' SEA Games hosting nears
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Apart from allegations of corruption due to lucrative budget spending, logistical mishaps and botched promises to SEA Games...
Sports
Carlsen makes move
By Edgar De Castro | November 24, 2019 - 12:00am
American HIkaru Nakamura was in second spot with four points, followed by Anish Girl, Ding Liren and local bets Vishy Anand, Pentala Harikrishna and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, at three apiece.
Sports
Ageing Japan bomb survivors back pope's anti-nukes call
7 hours ago
"We must not use nuclear weapons. I don't even think nuclear deterrence works," Hayashida told AFP at a church in the southwestern...
Sports
Kiefer looks at rare five-peat
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Kiefer Ravena gets his shot at a personal five-peat, Chris Ross his long-desired debut for Gilas Pilipinas, and Matthew Wright...
Sports
Meralco, Ginebra seek semis berths
By Olmin Leyba | November 24, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s on for the protagonists in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals, that stage where everyone goes on playoff basketball mode and move heaven and earth to beat the odds.
Sports
Latest
18 minutes ago
Azkals assistant coach: Organizers should have coordinated with Philippine Football Federation
By Luisa Morales | 18 minutes ago
Nierras said that a majority of the mishaps would have been avoided, had the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC)...
Sports
2 hours ago
'Leader' Stephan Schrock a big boost for U22 Azkals in SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though already over-aged, Schrock and fellow senior team member Amani Aguinaldo were called up to reinforce the U22 squad...
Sports
4 hours ago
SEA Games organizer sorry for 'inconvenience' of transportation, hotel mix-up
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We sincerely apologize to our athlete guests from Timor-Leste, Myanmar and Cambodia for the inconvenience caused to them...
Sports
8 hours ago
Timor-Leste, Myanmar footballers suffer logistical nightmare after Philippine arrival for SEA Games
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The mishaps continue for the 30th Southeast Asian Games as reports of mishandling accommodation and transportation of football...
Sports
17 hours ago
Sea games curtain rises Polo action unfolds 7 days before grand opening
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
The sport of kings takes center stage ahead of the keenly-awaited inaugurals of the 30th Southeast Asian Games with preliminaries...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with