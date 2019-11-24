'Leader' Stephan Schrock a big boost for U22 Azkals in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — The U22 Philippine Azkals will lean heavily on the experiences of skipper Stephan Schrock in the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games to be held here in Manila.

Though already overaged, Schrock and fellow senior team member Amani Aguinaldo were called up to reinforce the U22 squad with all teams competing in the biennial meet allowed to call up a maximum of two players over 22 years old in their 20-man lineup.

For assistant coach Ernie Nierras, the U22 booters have been boosted by the presence of the 33-year-old veteran both on and off the pitch.

A Humble Leader

"I saw the impact right away in the very first day... yung impact ni Stephan Schrock na kahit siya yung team captain, he took the leadership role," Nierras said in an interview.

"Talagang pinakita niya sa mga younger players natin ano dapat yung team spirit to take full ownership of this opportunity to represent the country," he added.

Schrock is nothing short of a key player for the seniors team, while also being named one of the region's finest after his ASEAN Football Federation Best XI citation just recently.

Amid all of this, Nierras says, the Ceres-Negros booter remains the perfect example for the younger players on the squad.

"Instead na akala mo magiging superstar yung ano niya [sa sarili niya], hindi, hindi. Talagang ginuguide niya [yung younger players]... Hindi siya humihingi ng special attention or anything," he said.

"Magandang example yung nangyari dito. Napakagandang decision ng management ng Azkals and ng U22 na isama si Stephan Schrock," he added.

Veteran experience

Schrock's U22 teammates Justin Baas and Jarvey Gayoso also mirrored Nierras' sentiments.

"It's very important, because you can see in the first team, he's a very important player, he's a key player," Baas said.

"When it comes to having a veteran player like Schrock, it's the wisdom and experience that he can bring into the team," Gayoso quipped.

"I think whenever we have training also, the experience that he has, it just helps us develop and makes us grow as a team and as a player," he added.

Schrock, Aguinaldo and the rest of the U22 Azkals will begin their quest for a SEA Games podium finish on Monday against Cambodia, 8pm at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.