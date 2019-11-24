Timor-Leste, Myanmar footballers suffer logistical nightmare after Philippine arrival for SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — The mishaps continue for the 30th Southeast Asian Games as reports of mishandling accommodation and transportation of football teams from Timor-Leste and Myanmar surfaced on Saturday.

First reported by regional publication Fox Sports Asia, the Timor-Leste football team was forced to wait for approximately three hours in the airport after they arrived in Manila yesterday morning.

Apart from being incredulously late, the transportation also took the Timor-Leste booters to the wrong hotel.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar squad had a similar experience of waiting a long time at the airport.

According to Facebook page ASEAN Football News, the team also complained of the cramped up interior of the bus used as their transport.

"This bus look like minibuses and is not as good as even the car that [we] are using as truck in villages [in] Myanmar," the post on ASEAN Football News read.

The transportation mishap led to Myanmar being unable to push through with their planned practice for the day due to time constraints.

Pictures of the alleged Cambodia football team sleeping on the hotel floor due to their accomodations not yet being ready has also been circulating on social media.

SEA Games football hostilities begin on Monday at the under construction Rizal Memorial Stadium.