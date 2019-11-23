SEA GAMES 2019
The NU Lady Bulldogs capped off another perfect season with their sixth straight title, while also extending their unprecedented winning streak to 96 games.
NU completes sweep to sixth straight UAAP women's hoops title
(Philstar.com) - November 23, 2019 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — National University's drive for 96 ended with title number six.

The Lady Bulldogs capped off another perfect season with a 66-54 Game Two win over University of Santo Tomas Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena to capture the UAAP Season 82 Women's Basketball championship.

Monique del Carmen fired 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals as she got things done early with seven first quarter points that set the tone for NU's 25-8 start which extended to 20, 30-10, in the second frame.

The Growling Tigresses ate at that lead and got it down to as low as eight, 46-38, early in the final canto, but the Lady Bulldogs brandished their full strength and answered back with a killer 18-2 spurt that brought the lead back up to 24, 64-40, with 4:35 left.

"Sobrang happy with everything," said coach Pat Aquino, whose NU side continued its dynasty in the women's division. "Hindi ko ine-expect na we will have six tiles in six years with no losses. We are so happy for the schools and the players."

Del Carmen capped off her collegiate career with a Finals MVP to boot, exiting Jhocson together with Congolese center Rhena Itesi, who had 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals, and Kelli Hayes, who collected nine points, three boards, two assists, and two steals.

Kaye Pingol also registered 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, but wasn't able to finish the game after hurting her right shoulder.

NU dedicated this win to graduating senior Jack Animam, who remained in Auckland, New Zealand after suffering an orbital fracture on her right eye and led to the Mythical Team member missing the Finals series.

Completing the graduates for the Lady Bulldogs is Sam Harada, as she, together with del Carmen and Itesi, followed the footsteps of Ria Nabalan and Jheanne Layug as players who suited up for five UAAP seasons without tasting a defeat.

UST leaned on Tantoy Ferrer, who led her side with 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Season MVP Grace Irebu also nabbed 11 points and 10 boards in the bridesmaid finish for the Growling Tigresses.

Ruby Portillo, Lon Rivera, Kikay Gandalla, Shen Callanga, Carolina Sangalang, Karla Manuel, and Josalyn Casiano all played their final game for UST.

The Scores:

NU 66 -- Pingol 15, Del Carmen 15, Itesi 12, Hayes 9, Cacho 7, Canuto 3, Clarin 3, Surada 2, Bartolo 0, Cac 0, Fabruada 0, Goto 0, Harada 0.

UST 54 -- Ferrer 16, Irebu 11, Portillo 7, Soriano 6, Panti 5, Tacatac 4, Callangan 3, Rivera 2, Gandalla 0, Gonzales 0, Javier 0.

Quarterscores: 25-8, 36-23, 46-36, 66-54.

