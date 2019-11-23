SEA GAMES 2019
The final 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.
Twitter/SBP
12-man Gilas lineup for SEA Games known
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2019 - 1:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol sa Pilipinas (SBP) Inc. has finally announced the final 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on Saturday.

SBP released the names of the 12 cagers about a week before the biennial meet is set to begin here in the Philippines.

Newly minted head coach Tim Cone will have three of his Barangay Ginebra players in the lineup with LA Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar and Stanley Pringle all making the cut.

Five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo is also included in the squad along with his San Miguel teammates Chirs Ross and Marcio Lassiter.

Former Beermen-turned Batang Pier Christian Standhardinger, Troy Rosario and RR Pogoy of TNT, Matthew Wright of Phoenix and Alaska's Vic Manuel will also be donning the Gilas jersey come the games.

NLEX's Kiefer Ravena is also in the lineup with Jayson Castro sidelined by injury.

The Philippines has dominated SEA Games men's basketball tournament in recent history and hope to continue the trend in home soil.

Filipino cagers have brought home the gold in 17 out of the 19 instances men's basketball has been played in the SEA Games.

In 2005, when the country last hosted the SEA Games, the men's basketball tournament was not held due to a suspension from FIBA.

