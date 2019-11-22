SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a left at Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP
Mayweather teases boxing comeback
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that he will be returning to pro boxing in 2020.

Mayweather made the announcement on Thursday (Friday Manila time) in an Instagram post, .

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming out of retirement in 2020

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

"Coming out of retirement in 2020," the post read.

Mayweather last fought in a pro boxing match against UFC star Connor McGregor in 2017. He then figured in an exhibition match with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa the following year.

The Las Vegas-based boxer has an immaculate record of 50-0, with 27 KOs.

A rematch between Mayweather and Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has long been speculated.

Could Mayweather's unretirement bring about another edition of boxing's richest fight in history?

BOXING FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With UAAP finals done, Ateneo's Baldwin and UST's Ayo share mutual respect
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This time, with Ayo coaching a different squad in the form of the UST Growling Tigers, once again clashed with Baldwin --...
Sports
Austria: We’re still fine
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
San Miguel finds itself in a precarious situation so close to their quest for a rare PBA grand slam.
Sports
Thirdy carves own niche
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Bong Ravena, Mozzy Ravena and Kiefer Ravena are the first names that usually go over someone’s mind when the popular...
Sports
Steady Anthony sparks Northport, wins PBA weekly player plum
3 hours ago
Sean Anthony came through for NorthPort when it mattered most, serving as the steady presence in the team’s back-to-back...
Sports
Philippines' top karateka bares alleged politicking in SEA Games snub
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a lengthy Facebook post published on Wednesday, De Los Santos lamented the way he was treated by National Sports Association...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Mayweather teases boxing comeback
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Floyd Mayweather announced he will end his retirement from boxing in 2020
Sports
Jack doubtful for UAAP, not for SEAG
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Jack Animan suffered an injury in a FIBA Asia-Oceania match with South Korea last week, but coach Pat Aquino is hoping his ace center would be good to go as Gilas women go for a breakthrough win in the 30th SEA...
13 hours ago
Sports
Big Event 6-Stag Derby all set Monday
November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
An impressive cast of cockfight champions converges at the Pasay City Cockpit to compete in the Sandy and Palito Big Event 6-Stag Derby Monday, with at least P1.5 million at stake.
13 hours ago
Sports
Fil-foreign tankers bright hopes for elusive gold
By Joey Villar | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Swimming, which went without a gold medal in the last four SEA Games, hopes to finally deliver on a team built around a crack crew of Fil-foreign tankers ready and raring to stamp their class when the 30th edition...
13 hours ago
Sports
Navarro/Brobio pair rules Fore by Four
November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Constantino Navarro and Bong Brobio shot a four-day total of 199 to emerge as the overall low gross team champion in the recently concluded 2019 Fore by Four Invitational tournament of the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country...
13 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with