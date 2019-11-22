Mayweather teases boxing comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced that he will be returning to pro boxing in 2020.

Mayweather made the announcement on Thursday (Friday Manila time) in an Instagram post, .

"Coming out of retirement in 2020," the post read.

Mayweather last fought in a pro boxing match against UFC star Connor McGregor in 2017. He then figured in an exhibition match with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa the following year.

The Las Vegas-based boxer has an immaculate record of 50-0, with 27 KOs.

A rematch between Mayweather and Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has long been speculated.

Could Mayweather's unretirement bring about another edition of boxing's richest fight in history?