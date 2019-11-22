Steady Anthony sparks Northport, wins PBA weekly player plum

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Anthony came through for NorthPort when it mattered most, serving as the steady presence in the team’s back-to-back wins that assured the Batang Pier of a playoffs berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Anthony had an all-around effort of 18 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Batang Pier edged Barangay Ginebra, 98-96, that formalized their third straight quarterfinals stint for the season.

Four days earlier, the Fil-Canadian forward finished with 19 points and seven rebounds as NorthPort brought down league-leader NLEX, 102-94, to help the team keep its playoffs hopes alive.

In all, Anthony averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists as the Batang Pier swept their last two outings in the eliminations.

Anthony’s consistency in those two games for the period November 11 to 17 earned for him the PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week.

The 33-year-old NorthPort veteran won the weekly honor against teammate Christian Standhardinger, who also played big for the Batang Pier, who finished as the no. 8 seeded team.

Others considered for the citation include Alaska’s Maverick Ahanmisi and Vic Manuel, the Magnolia backcourt duo of Paul Lee and Chris Banchero, Phoenix’s Matthew Wright, and the trio of Barangay Ginebra’s Jeff Chan, Stanley Pringle and Japeth Aguilar.