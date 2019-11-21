6 points to take from Ateneo’s UAAP title-clinching win over UST

MANILA, Philippines – I am not saying that there was no coaching in Game Two. Both Ateneo’s Tab Baldwin and UST’s Aldin Ayo did, of course. But Game Two came down to heart, desire and balls.

In my preview for Game Two, I postulated that the first quarter and half were key. If Ateneo handled it well, it was theirs. And true enough, UST responded by taking the game inside. They got many a Blue Eagle in foul trouble but after an early one-point lead at 3-2, they never tasted it again. They came close, but Ateneo answered everything UST gave and more.

Here are key points to look at:

Both teams started out by taking it inside

For two teams that loved to jack up 3-pointers like there is no tomorrow, they started out the old-fashioned way — by trying to bludgeon each other out inside the shaded lane. The 3-pointer was to be taken only if given.

It was evident from the get-go as UST’s CJ Cansino and Mark Nonoy drove right in with Ateneo’s Matt Nieto doing the same.

And that is the way to do it because you want to attack Ateneo center Angelo Kouame. It might not work on some occasions, but it sure did this time as he quickly picked up two fouls.

Ateneo’s Pat Maagdenberg and Matthew Daves held the fort and gave a good account of themselves. But after a while, UST began to pound it inside with telling results. In that second and third periods when the assault on that 16-point lead, the Growling Tigers scored 24 inside points to Ateneo’s 18. It helped that UST was 4-of-4 from the line in the third period while Ateneo was poor at 2-of-8.

By the fourth period, UST found it tough to get inside and they went to their strength — the 3-point shot. The problem was Ateneo made life difficult for them again.

Ateneo answered UST’s 3-point barrage with one of their own

Remember that these two teams have shot the most triples in these past four years. You know this was going to be part of their arsenal in this game.

Rhenz Abando waxed hot in the third period, hitting back-to-back triples. But Ateneo’s Will Navarro answered with one of his own and SJ Belangel nailed another for a 65-60 lead with 1:14 left in the quarter.

UST renewed its assault, this time with CJ Cansino driving and scoring to cut the lead down to one, 67-66, at the 7:54 mark of the fourth period.

With two seconds left in Ateneo’s shot clock in the next possession, Belangel hit a triple to quell the uprising, 70-66. The lead would not go down to four at that point as UST, with desperation setting in as time was ticking away, went 2-9 from downtown.

UST hit 8-31 triples, but Ateneo was 11-31. The Blue Eagles landed more jabs inside, 44-34 and scored 33 perimeter points to UST’s 28. I am surprised, however, that in the two lengthy spells Kouame was off the floor, UST did not do their damage inside.

What kept the Growling Tigers in the game was their free throw shooting as they were 17-21 while Ateneo was 9-15.

And the defense on key UST players was very good

Ateneo’s defense was spotty in this game. But I will also have to give credit to UST for their adjustments. But with the game and the title on the line, Ateneo found its second wind on defense and beat off the Growling Tigers’ last assault. Ateneo managed to contain Mark Nonoy and kept Cansino and Brent Paraiso mostly silent.

League MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo was silent when Ateneo’s first five was on the floor. He did his damage when Ateneo was in foul trouble and Kouame off the floor, but when push came to shove, he was silent.

This game underscored Ateneo’s deep bench

Foul trouble and all, Ateneo showed the depth of their bench as everyone contributed. Everyone had their moments and that kept UST at bay.

Ateneo had the big-boy plays and big-time shots

That part where Thirdy Ravena wrestled away that offensive board and laid it in despite the defense of Abando says something about how the game was played. It was desire.

With Chabi Yo scoring inside to keep UST close, 68-72, SJ Belangel hit a triple from the left corner to give Ateneo a seven-point lead. That was a huge shot that helped propel Ateneo to a late lead in Game Two, which essentially gave them the title.

Key to that run was that tip in dunk by Kouame off a missed Matt Nieto shot was huge because it gave Ateneo a 12-point lead, 83-71 with 2:43 left.

This is a game that showcased the seniors and the future of both schools

I like that Ayo gave two of UST’s graduating seniors the ball in the first quarter as Renzo Subido and Zach Huang combined for eight points.

Subido finished with eight and Huang seven while their future — Abando, Nonoy and Chabi Yo — combined for 41.

Ateneo’s graduating five of the Nieto brothers, Adrian Wong, Isaac Go and Ravena finished with 45 points. But the players who will be on next year’s team — Kouame, Navarro, SJ Belangel, Matthew Daves and Gian Mamuyac sparkled.