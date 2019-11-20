SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Soulemane Chabi Yo and Grace Irebu were hailed as the Most Valuable Players in the UAAP Season 82 collegiate basketball tournament.
UAAP
Tigers Chabi Yo, Irebu named UAAP’s best cagers
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas had a double celebration Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Soulemane Chabi Yo and Grace Irebu were hailed as the Most Valuable Players in the UAAP Season 82 collegiate basketball tournament.

Chabi Yo accumulated 76.0 statistical points, built on his averages of 16.9 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists to win the award sponsored by Manulife.

The Beninese student-athlete led the Growling Tigers to an 8-6 record during the elimination round.

Irebu, on the other hand, copped her second MVP tiara after amassing a whopping 90 SPs.

The Congolese student-athlete averaged 21.9 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, powering the Growling Tigresses to the second seed with an 11-3 slate.

Both UST teams are down 0-1 in the best-of-three Finals of their respective series.

Composing the Men’s Mythical Five team are Chabi Yo; the La Salle duo of Justine Baltazar (64.0 SPs) and Jamie Malonzo (63.23); University of the Philippines’ Kobe Paras (62.08); and University of the East’s Rey Suerte (60.93).

For the distaff’s side, Irebu is joined by Adamson’s Mar Prado (86); National University’s Jack Animam (78.57); Far Eastern University’s Clare Castro (66.64); and La Salle’s Kent Pastrana (57.0).

Animam could not make it to the awards ceremony as she fractured her right orbital bone during the 2019 FIBA Asia-Oceania Pre-OQT game against South Korea.

Taking the Rookie of the Year awards were UST’s Mark Nonoy (39.29) and Pastrana.

Besides the usual citations, two student-athletes were also given special awards by the league's generous sponsors.

Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena was adjudged as the PSBank Bankable Player of the Season  while his teammate Will Navarro was given the AXA Know You Can Player of the Season.

TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trilogy on Donaire’s mind
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. isn’t just conjuring visions of a rematch with super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.
Sports
Dyip hoping Aces lose
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Two games are left in the PBA Governors Cup eliminations and the results of both contests will impact on the team standings entering the playoffs.
Sports
Azkals fall to Syria anew in World Cup Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Despite a better showing than their 2-5 loss against the Syrians in the first round, the Philippine booters were still unable...
Sports
Ateneo seeks page in history
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Ateneo tries to reach unparalled heights today when it shoots for a historic sweep of the entire 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament.
Sports
Animam-less NU overcomes UST, nears six-peat
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite missing the services of star center Jack Danielle Animam, the Lady Bulldogs were able to keep their historic win streak...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Tigers Chabi Yo, Irebu named UAAP’s best cagers
1 hour ago
University of Santo Tomas had a double celebration Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Sports
4 hours ago
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli boost Cycle PH cast
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli, along with a number of Star Magic artists and other celebrities, gear up for another...
Sports
5 hours ago
3 takeaways from Iloilo Royals' MPBL win over Pasig
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Iloilo United Royals defeated one of the top teams of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Pasig Sta. Lucia...
Sports
7 hours ago
Barredo flexes muscle, enters National Badminton Open quarters
7 hours ago
National stalwart and 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaigner Sarah Joy Barredo dominated her opponent to move into the quarterfinals...
Sports
7 hours ago
Sixers coach Brown tapped for Aussie Olympic role
7 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is set to coach Australia's basketball team at next year's Olympics.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with