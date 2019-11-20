Tigers Chabi Yo, Irebu named UAAP’s best cagers

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas had a double celebration Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Soulemane Chabi Yo and Grace Irebu were hailed as the Most Valuable Players in the UAAP Season 82 collegiate basketball tournament.

Chabi Yo accumulated 76.0 statistical points, built on his averages of 16.9 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists to win the award sponsored by Manulife.

The Beninese student-athlete led the Growling Tigers to an 8-6 record during the elimination round.

Irebu, on the other hand, copped her second MVP tiara after amassing a whopping 90 SPs.

The Congolese student-athlete averaged 21.9 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, powering the Growling Tigresses to the second seed with an 11-3 slate.

Both UST teams are down 0-1 in the best-of-three Finals of their respective series.

Composing the Men’s Mythical Five team are Chabi Yo; the La Salle duo of Justine Baltazar (64.0 SPs) and Jamie Malonzo (63.23); University of the Philippines’ Kobe Paras (62.08); and University of the East’s Rey Suerte (60.93).

For the distaff’s side, Irebu is joined by Adamson’s Mar Prado (86); National University’s Jack Animam (78.57); Far Eastern University’s Clare Castro (66.64); and La Salle’s Kent Pastrana (57.0).

Animam could not make it to the awards ceremony as she fractured her right orbital bone during the 2019 FIBA Asia-Oceania Pre-OQT game against South Korea.

Taking the Rookie of the Year awards were UST’s Mark Nonoy (39.29) and Pastrana.

Besides the usual citations, two student-athletes were also given special awards by the league's generous sponsors.

Ateneo's Thirdy Ravena was adjudged as the PSBank Bankable Player of the Season while his teammate Will Navarro was given the AXA Know You Can Player of the Season.