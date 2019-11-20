SEA GAMES 2019
Arwin Santos and Kelly Nabong
PBA Images
SMB's Santos, Nabong, Tubid suspended for scuffle in Beermen practice
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer on Tuesday announced it is indefinitely suspending Arwind Santos, Kelly Nabong and Ronald Tubid for their involvement in a reported tussle during one of the Beermen’s recent practices. 

In a statement, San Miguel said the "organization does not tolerate unsportsmanlike behavior." The team also assured fans that the conflict occurred away from the public eye and was promptly resolved. 

"San Miguel Basketball is a physical game where emotions can run high, but we believe that PBA players have to be held to a higher standard of professionalism and sportsmanship at all times," the statement read. 

Santos, interestingly, is no stranger to such altercations. During a match against the Alaska Aces in the 2013 PBA Commissioner's Cup, Santos shoved his teammate Renaldo Balkman, who in retaliation wrapped the forward in a choke hold. 

"It is for this reason that we’ve come to this decision, even if it impacts our bid for a second franchise grand slam," San Miguel continued. 

"Our commitment now, moving forward, is that we will work doubly hard and play our very best, for our fans and for the organization."

Sports
