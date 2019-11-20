Knights find redemption, new chapter in life with NCAA crown

MANILA, Philippines – Letran’s recent success story in the NCAA was all about second chances.

Jerrick Balanza, Fran Yu and Bon Bon Batiller, vital cogs in the Knights’ title-clinching 81-79 victory over the San Beda Lions at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Tuesday, were all dealt a bad hand in life but they persevered.

Balanza, who delivered a tour de force performance in Game Three, almost gave up basketball after a tumor was found in his brain late last year.

And while he had a successful surgery, there was no certainty if he could still return to the game he loved most.

But he kept the faith.

“I was so down when I learned I had a tumor in my brain because I really didn’t know if I could return from playing basketball,” recalled the 23-year-old Balanza, a native of Balot, Tondo. “But I clung to my faith in God. That sustained me in my darkest hours.”

And Balanza did not just return, he was also instrumental in the game that mattered most and came through with a performance to remember by dropping 27 points including that booming triple that gave his team enough cushion in the end to weather a late San Beda storm.

It was also Balanza who came through with the season-saving block against a potential title-clinching triple by San Beda’s Evan Nelle.

“I envision winning the NCAA championship after my operation and I’m glad I helped it make a reality,” he said.

For Fran Yu, he almost left the team when Bonnie Tan was named concurrent coach and manager of Letran early in the year.

“I almost left the team. Good thing I decided to return and coach (Tan) gave me another chance,” said the 21-year-old Yu.

If he hadn’t, Yu wouldn’t have won the Most Improved Player and Finals MVP awards and the biggest plum of all — the NCAA championship.

Batiller, for his part, dealt with rejection after he was dropped by University of the East two years ago.

Good thing Jeff Napa, Tan’s predecessor, took a chance on him.

“I just want to thank coach Jeff Napa because when I was removed by UE and felt like garbage, he picked me up and took care of me,” said the 25-year-old Batiller. “That’s why when I’m on the court, I want to prove right coach Jeff and the people who believed in me and prove the ones who didn’t by winning this championship.”