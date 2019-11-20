SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Letran Knights celebrate after shocking San Beda to win the NCAA men's basketball championship at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.
Joey Mendoza
Knights find redemption, new chapter in life with NCAA crown
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – Letran’s recent success story in the NCAA was all about second chances.

Jerrick Balanza, Fran Yu and Bon Bon Batiller, vital cogs in the Knights’ title-clinching 81-79 victory over the San Beda Lions at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Tuesday, were all dealt a bad hand in life but they persevered.

Balanza, who delivered a tour de force performance in Game Three, almost gave up basketball after a tumor was found in his brain late last year.

And while he had a successful surgery, there was no certainty if he could still return to the game he loved most.

But he kept the faith.

“I was so down when I learned I had a tumor in my brain because I really didn’t know if I could return from playing basketball,” recalled the 23-year-old Balanza, a native of Balot, Tondo. “But I clung to my faith in God. That sustained me in my darkest hours.”

And Balanza did not just return, he was also instrumental in the game that mattered most and came through with a performance to remember by dropping 27 points including that booming triple that gave his team enough cushion in the end to weather a late San Beda storm.

It was also Balanza who came through with the season-saving block against a potential title-clinching triple by San Beda’s Evan Nelle.

“I envision winning the NCAA championship after my operation and I’m glad I helped it make a reality,” he said.

For Fran Yu, he almost left the team when Bonnie Tan was named concurrent coach and manager of Letran early in the year.

“I almost left the team. Good thing I decided to return and coach (Tan) gave me another chance,” said the 21-year-old Yu.

If he hadn’t, Yu wouldn’t have won the Most Improved Player and Finals MVP awards and the biggest plum of all — the NCAA championship.

Batiller, for his part, dealt with rejection after he was dropped by University of the East two years ago.

Good thing Jeff Napa, Tan’s predecessor, took a chance on him.

“I just want to thank coach Jeff Napa because when I was removed by UE and felt like garbage, he picked me up and took care of me,” said the 25-year-old Batiller. “That’s why when I’m on the court, I want to prove right coach Jeff and the people who believed in me and prove the ones who didn’t by winning this championship.”

KNIGHTS LETRAN NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trilogy on Donaire’s mind
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. isn’t just conjuring visions of a rematch with super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.
Sports
Dyip hoping Aces lose
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Two games are left in the PBA Governors Cup eliminations and the results of both contests will impact on the team standings entering the playoffs.
Sports
Ateneo seeks page in history
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Ateneo tries to reach unparalled heights today when it shoots for a historic sweep of the entire 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament.
Sports
Azkals fall to Syria anew in World Cup Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite a better showing than their 2-5 loss against the Syrians in the first round, the Philippine booters were still unable...
Sports
From cramps to champs: Knights overcome late-game pain to bag NCAA crown 
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
The dying seconds of the Letran-San Beda sudden death for the NCAA crown Tuesday night saw the Knights’ Bonbon Batiller...
Sports
Latest
14 minutes ago
Animam-less NU overcomes UST, nears six-peat
By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Despite missing the services of star center Jack Danielle Animam, the Lady Bulldogs were able to keep their historic win streak...
Sports
1 hour ago
Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli boost Cycle PH cast
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidicelli, along with a number of Star Magic artists and other celebrities, gear up for another...
Sports
2 hours ago
3 takeaways from Iloilo Royals' MPBL win over Pasig
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Iloilo United Royals defeated one of the top teams of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Pasig Sta. Lucia...
Sports
4 hours ago
Barredo flexes muscle, enters National Badminton Open quarters
4 hours ago
National stalwart and 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaigner Sarah Joy Barredo dominated her opponent to move into the quarterfinals...
Sports
4 hours ago
Sixers coach Brown tapped for Aussie Olympic role
4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is set to coach Australia's basketball team at next year's Olympics.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with