3 takeaways from Iloilo Royals' MPBL win over Pasig

MANILA, Philippines – The Iloilo United Royals defeated one of the top teams of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 79-65, last Monday at the Makati Coliseum.

The win was Iloilo’s third straight (12-8 overall) and moved them one notch higher from 17th to 16th place in the MPBL Lakan Cup standings. Pasig Sta. Lucia, on the other hand, dropped to 13-8, half a game ahead of the Royals.

The Royals play the Imus Bandera this November 21 at 6:30 at the Marikina Sports Center.

Alfrancis Tamsi’s triple gave Iloilo the lead for good at the 3:48 mark of the first period, 14-12, Royals. The Realtors kept the game close but a late second quarter spurt saw Iloilo put on a sizeable lead. They Royals led by as much as 16 points after two free throws by Jerson Prado, to make it 61-45, at the end of the third period.

What makes this a big win for Iloilo is it matches this biggest win streak of the season with three. Earlier in the season, the Royals took down in succession the Bulacan Kuyas, Marikina Shoemasters, and the Manila Stars. And the accomplished this against a team with five former PBA players.

In this current streak, they have beaten the Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines, Bacolod Master’s Sardines, and Pasig. Iloilo looks to gain a fourth straight win – against the 25th ranked Imus Bandera.

High points for Iloilo include: