Sarah Joy Barredo
Barredo flexes muscle, enters National Badminton Open quarters
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines – National stalwart and 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaigner Sarah Joy Barredo dominated her opponent to move into the quarterfinals of the 2019 Smart National Badminton Open, Tuesday evening at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The UAAP Season 81 women's Rookie of the Year finish off Daisy Preglo in just 25 minutes, while only giving up five points in total. She took an overpowering 21-2, 21-3 victory to move into the next round, where she will face Samantha Ramos.

Second seed Jochelle Alvarez joins Barredo after her two-set victory over Patricia De Leon at 21-11, 21-17.

Fellow national team members Geva De Vera and Chanelle Lunod also took care of business in the women's doubles event. The current UAAP MVPs stopped Camille Buagas and Jiselle Capillo, 21-13, 21-12, to book their place in the Last Eight.

Lunod then took another win later in the afternoon alongside Carlo Remo, in a three-set conquest of Petronilo Nim II and Capillo in the mixed doubles opening round, 19-21, 21-13, 21-9.

In the men's singles open, top seeds Ros Pedrosa and Lyrden Laborte remain on track with wins over Benny Divinagracia and Kyle Basilio, respectively, both in two sets only.

The top-ranked, national team duo of Ariel Magnaye and Alvin Morada also clinched their spot into the next round of men's doubles, sweeping Keeyan Gabuelo and Paul Gonzales, 21-6, 21-12.

