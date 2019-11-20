SEA GAMES 2019
A Syrian player tries to dribble the ball past Stephen Schrock of the Philippine Azkals in their second round matc up in the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers held in Dubai on Tuesday.
Azkals fall to Syria anew in World Cup Qualifiers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 9:57am

MANILA. Philippines — The Philippine Azkals once again fell prey to Syria, 0-1 in the second round of the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dubai on Tuesday.

Despite a better showing than their 2-5 loss against the Syrians in the first round, the Philippine booters were still unable to steal points from World No. 82 Syria.

Ward Al Salama got past Philippine goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 23-minute mark to put the Syrians ahead.

While the Azkals had a few opportunities in the second half to find an equalizer, they weren't able to find the back of the net and the Syrians held on for the win.

The Nationals remain in third place in Group A with seven points while Syria tightens their hold on the top spot with 15 points.

The Azkals will play their next Qualifiers match in March 26, 2020 against Guam whom they defeated 4-1 in their previous outing.

Ateneo seeks page in history
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Ateneo tries to reach unparalled heights today when it shoots for a historic sweep of the entire 82nd UAAP men’s basketball tournament.
Dyip hoping Aces lose
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Two games are left in the PBA Governors Cup eliminations and the results of both contests will impact on the team standings entering the playoffs.
From cramps to champs: Knights overcome late-game pain to bag NCAA crown 
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
The dying seconds of the Letran-San Beda sudden death for the NCAA crown Tuesday night saw the Knights’ Bonbon Batiller...
PBA defers action on SMB ‘scuffle’
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The PBA is outside looking in at the reported scuffle that marred the San Miguel Beer team practice last Sunday, and is not...
Gonzales eyes perfect ending
By Joey Villar | November 20, 2019 - 12:00am
Richard Gonzales, the most decorated player in Philippine table tennis history, is playing his final Southeast Asian Games after representing for the country for more than two decades.
1 hour ago
Barredo flexes muscle, enters National Badminton Open quarters
1 hour ago
National stalwart and 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaigner Sarah Joy Barredo dominated her opponent to move into the quarterfinals...
1 hour ago
Sixers coach Brown tapped for Aussie Olympic role
1 hour ago
Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown is set to coach Australia's basketball team at next year's Olympics.
1 hour ago
Nadal hails 'amazing atmosphere' after opening win at Davis Cup
1 hour ago
Rafael Nadal kept Spain alive in their opening Davis Cup tie against Russia on Tuesday by capitalizing on a raucous home crowd...
11 hours ago
Trilogy on Donaire’s mind
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. isn’t just conjuring visions of a rematch with super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue.
11 hours ago
Gilas women keep medal hopes high
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
After a series of heartbreaks, the more experienced Gilas women’s squad is determined to get over the hump when it vies...
