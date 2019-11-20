Azkals fall to Syria anew in World Cup Qualifiers

MANILA. Philippines — The Philippine Azkals once again fell prey to Syria, 0-1 in the second round of the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dubai on Tuesday.

Despite a better showing than their 2-5 loss against the Syrians in the first round, the Philippine booters were still unable to steal points from World No. 82 Syria.

Ward Al Salama got past Philippine goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in the 23-minute mark to put the Syrians ahead.

While the Azkals had a few opportunities in the second half to find an equalizer, they weren't able to find the back of the net and the Syrians held on for the win.

The Nationals remain in third place in Group A with seven points while Syria tightens their hold on the top spot with 15 points.

The Azkals will play their next Qualifiers match in March 26, 2020 against Guam whom they defeated 4-1 in their previous outing.