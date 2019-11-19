Live Updates: Ateneo vs UST UAAP Finals Game 2

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are on the cusp of a histoic 16-0 sweep for a third straight UAAP men's basketball title, and they can do so with a win in Game Two on Wednesday.

But the UST Growling Tigers are no stranger to do-or-die situations, and after surviving three knockout games in the postseasn, they are eager to win two more.

Ateneo had a dominant showing over the Tigers in Game One, with last year's Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena dropping 32 points to power the Eagles.

The Katipunan-based squad also clamped down on the Tigers on defense, with UST breakout star Rhenz Abando held to just three points.

But Abando will look to recover in Game Two while Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy will seek to ride on the momentum of a career-high 26-point outburst in Game One.

Can Ravena and the Blue Eagles collect their third title in a row? Or will Abando, Nonoy and MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo force a winner-take-all Game Three?