Live Updates: Ateneo vs UST UAAP Finals Game 2
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles are on the cusp of a histoic 16-0 sweep for a third straight UAAP men's basketball title, and they can do so with a win in Game Two on Wednesday.

But the UST Growling Tigers are no stranger to do-or-die situations, and after surviving three knockout games in the postseasn, they are eager to win two more.

Ateneo had a dominant showing over the Tigers in Game One, with last year's Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena dropping 32 points to power the Eagles.

The Katipunan-based squad also clamped down on the Tigers on defense, with UST breakout star Rhenz Abando held to just three points.

But Abando will look to recover in Game Two while Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy will seek to ride on the momentum of a career-high 26-point outburst in Game One.

Can Ravena and the Blue Eagles collect their third title in a row? Or will Abando, Nonoy and MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo force a winner-take-all Game Three?

Million-dollar SEAG cauldron
By Bill Velasco | November 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The gargantuan P6 billion budget for the Philippines’ Southeast Asian Games will, for the most part, really have nothing to do with the Philippine athletes’ performance in the Games.
Sports
Don’t mess with Manny
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is close to Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s heart. He built it from scratch with the vision of providing an opportunity for players to pursue their passion and bring their game...
Sports
Ateneo-UST UAAP Finals: Adjustments and a key start
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
How does UST come out? And how does Ateneo respond to what changes the Growling Tigers promised? 
Sports
Alab Pilipinas off to wobbly start in ABL
By John Bryan Ulanday | November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
The new-look San Miguel-Alab Pilipinas got a huge baptism of fire as it suffered a devastating 111-76 loss against home team Mono Vampire in the opening week of the 2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season...
Sports
Harden, Westbrook shine as Rockets extend win streak
5 hours ago
James Harden scored 36 points and Russell Westbrook bagged a triple-double as the Houston Rockets extended their red-hot winning...
Sports
42 minutes ago
1 hour ago
Despite odds, lawn bowlers vow to deliver
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Unlike some of the high-profile sports, little-known lawns bowls did produce for Team Philippines in the last Southeast Asian...
Sports
5 hours ago
SEA Games-bound shuttlers kick off Smart National Open bids
5 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games-bound standouts Ros Pedrosa and Mika De Guzman kicked off their 2019 Smart National Open Badminton Tournament...
Sports
6 hours ago
The Tenacious Phil Younghusband
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Fil-Briton is arguably the best player to ever don a Philippine national team jersey, and he scored over a hundred goals...
Sports
Judiciary, PITC gain momentum in UNTV
November 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Judiciary and Philippine International Trading Corp bested their respective rivals and advanced to the crossover second round of the 8th UNTV Cup over the weekend at the Pasig City Sports Center.
17 hours ago
Sports
