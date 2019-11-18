Phil Younghusband, Azkals' all-time leading scorer, announces retirement

MANILA, Philippines — The all-time leading scorer of the Philippine national football team and one of the country's greatest footballs player is calling it a career 32 years old.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Phil Younghusband announced his retirement.

"Hanging up my boots!" Younghusband wrote.

"Thank you to my bosses, my coaches, team mates, competitors and all the supporters who have been part of my journey," he added.

Born in Ashford, Surrey, Younghusband began representiing the Philippines as part of its national team in 2006 at the age of 18. In the club level, he played for Meralco Manila from 2011 to 2017 and last saw action for the Davao Aguilas.

During his time with the Azkals, the Fil-British center forward-turned-midfielder had 108 caps and 52 goals — the most by a Filipino player.

He was bestowed the Footballer of the Year award by the Philippine Sportswriters Association in 2011. During the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup, Younghusband's two goals notched the Philippines' first ever win against 2008 champion India.

Just recently, the 32-year-old said he would be open to playing for the Philippines in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games if asked.

"See you all soon in a new adventure," said Younghusband.